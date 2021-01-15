Virtual Business Meetings Prove Beneficial for Local Real Estate Brokerages

Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Engel & Völkers, luxury real estate brokerages, offer virtual and in-person services to the public, Realtors® and staff.

Madeira Beach, FL, January 15, 2021 --(



Tampa Bay area’s Engel & Völkers luxury real estate shops are currently ranked the #1 Top Workplace 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times. Broker and Owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro states, “Virtual meetings are a valuable, convenient resource for Realtors® who are steadily working with home buyers and sellers during these unique times. I am very pleased that our efforts to continually equip our team with the tools and support needed to provide a bespoke experience to their clients have been successful!”



About Engel & Völkers



Madeira Beach, FL, January 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Tampa Bay area is home to multiple Engel & Völkers luxury real estate shops. Along with providing the public with home tours, consultations, and closings done virtually or in-person while socially distanced, Engel & Völkers Belleair and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach brokerages also provide the Realtors® with the convenience and courtesy of attending and participating in all business meetings, awards presentations, coaching and development courses and classes, pitch sessions, and other similar activities by online group chat or by phone. Being able to receive business insights by simply clicking a link has given many of their advisors the ability to work where they are most comfortable, save the time normally spent going to the physical location, and not miss out on current events pertaining to the business and the local real estate market.Tampa Bay area's Engel & Völkers luxury real estate shops are currently ranked the #1 Top Workplace 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times. Broker and Owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro states, "Virtual meetings are a valuable, convenient resource for Realtors® who are steadily working with home buyers and sellers during these unique times. I am very pleased that our efforts to continually equip our team with the tools and support needed to provide a bespoke experience to their clients have been successful!"About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 13,000 real estate advisors in more than 940 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach

Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



madeirabeach.evrealestate.com

cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



