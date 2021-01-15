"Ready to Love" Cast Member & Fitness Guru Tony Stubbs Releases New "7 Minute" Fitness Video

Press Releases Tony Stubbs Press Release

Stay Physically and Mentally Healthy in 2021

213.924.9204 Houston, TX, January 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In 2021, offering alternatives to gym visits and excessive snacking is a priority since a large number of people are still working from home. Being fully in the throes of a worldwide pandemic (and its repercussions), many look for ways to get rid of (or keep off) the unwanted weight gained. For most, this means their exercise routine needs to be reimagined. With that in mind, Tony Stubbs, creator of Total Transformation Fitness Movement (TTF Movement), has created “at-home-workout-videos” specifically for the occasion. These online sessions require no equipment and have been modified for participants to go at their own pace. Participators can pursue their healthiest life with videos that adapt to their needs in the moment and adjust accordingly. Access to these various workouts removes excuses and can help keep an individual’s health a priority. Stubbs says, “Being a cast member of Ready to Love was an awesome experience. Not only was I ready to love, but I was also mentally and physically prepared. At TTF Movement, we believe everyone should seek a healthy body and lifestyle, and you don’t have to be a professional athlete to engage. We offer a wide variety of exercise and wellness programs, as well as personal training, tailored to meet your goals or needs (even if you are a beginner). Research shows an effective exercise and wellness program can help reduce sickness, boost productivity, and build self-confidence, paving the way for complete mind, body, and soul well-being.”Check out Tony Stubbs’ 2021 “7-Minute Video” for Ex-NFL Player/Radio Talk Show Host/Philanthropist Demetrious Johnson https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=G5676vFzzJc&feature=youtu.be.Total Transformation Fitness MovementTTF Movement is a Black-Owned Fitness and Wellness Company. It is your one-stop-shop for total mind and body health. “We believe everyone should seek a healthy body and lifestyle,” says TTF Movement executive. They continued, “We offer a variety of exercise and wellness programs, as well as personal training, tailored to meet your goals and needs.” Research shows an effective exercise and wellness program can help reduce sickness and boost productivity. So make TTF Movement your first choice for your fitness and wellness journey, and let’s start today. For more information, visit www.ttfmovement.com. Follow us on Instagram at @ttfmovement, and Facebook at TTF Movement.Follow Tony Stubbs & TTF MovementInstagram: @toningtony and @ttfmovementFacebook: TTF MovementYouTube Chanel: https://m.youtube.com/user/tstubbs9Super Social: https://www.super.social/ss/toningttfmovementMedia/PressG. J. & J.~A Public Relations FirmPublic Relations Consultant - Jackie Bushwww.gjjpublicrelations.comTwitter/Instagram: @gjjpr_info@gjjpublicrelations.com213.924.9204 Contact Information Tony Stubbs

Jackie Bush

213-924-9204





