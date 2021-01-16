Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: FLIR Systems Announced as Sponsor for the Virtual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2021 Conference

SMi Group Reports: FLIR Systems joins five other sponsors for the upcoming Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems conference taking place virtually this April.

London, United Kingdom, January 16, 2021 --(



FLIR also provides the US Army with a medium-sized unmanned ground vehicle — the Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II. FLIR is delivering the Centaur UGV for that program as well as supplying the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force with the same capability. *



With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to announce FLIR Systems have recently joined the exciting sponsor line-up at Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems, taking place virtually on the 12th and 13th April 2021 along with Domo Tactical Communications, Idan Drive, Rheinmetall Canada, Rowden Technologies, and Safran Group.



For those interested in attending it is £299 for military and government personnel, and just £999 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr3.



The two-day event will also host four presentations from the US Army, including the Futures Command and the Naval Special Warfare Directorate on how they plan to advance the US robotics portfolio.



• Dr Robert Sadowski, Army Chief Roboticist (Robotics ST), US Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Chris Orlowski, Product Manager Robotic Combat Vehicles, PEO Ground Combat Systems, US Army

• Mr Ted Maciuba, Deputy Director, Robotics Requirements, Maneuver Capabilities Development Integration Directorate, Futures and Concepts Center, US Army Futures Command

• Senior Chief Petty Officer James Harvey, Senior Enlisted Advisor, N9 Future Concepts and Innovation Directorate, US Naval Special Warfare Command



The full agenda can be viewed at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr3.



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems

12th - 13th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Domo Tactical Communications, FLIR Systems, Idan Drive, Rheinmetall Canada, Rowden Technologies and Safran Group



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr3



