Registration Opens for SMi’s 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Virtual Conference

SMi Reports: The leading Pain Therapeutics Conference will take place for its 21st consecutive year as a virtual conference to explore cutting edge drug discovery science and key clinical-stage pain therapies in the pipeline.

London, United Kingdom, January 16, 2021



The conference will focus on looking into research within pain therapeutics. In particular, the long-term (HEAL) initiative will be discussed and its role in advancing research to reduce the risks of opioid use and misuse and improve pain management, thereby reducing reliance on opioids and the national opioid public health crisis. Talks will also address the importance of gender and race in pain research, including biomarkers, molecular targets, clinical and experimental models of pain.



The conference also address cutting edge drug discovery science, preclinical development trends, analysis of key clinical-stage pain therapies, with a focus on highlighting the importance of biomarker discovery and its contribution to early stage studies on pain. This will be topped off with a panel debate on rethinking pain clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic. And further look into treating painful osteoarthritis of the knee with a novel anti NGF, anti-TNFa bispecific fusion protein as well as therapeutic novelties signifying a paradigm shift in migraine prevention.



You can download the brochure at www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk.

Interested parties should register at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/pr1



Event Highlights:

• Discover which innovative new therapies are driving clinical development including case studies from Novaramed and Vapogenix

• Examine the best strategies to generate more funding in pain research clinical trials to eliminate the issue of underfunding

• Explore how COVID-19 has changed the experience of clinical trials and presented an opportunity to reform the way we approach data verification, data analysis and data collection

• Understand the role of biomarkers in evaluating target engagement of new drugs and predicting analgesic efficacy

• Virtual Conference Benefits include virtual exhibition booths packed with information, networking features to chat and share contact details with other attendees, and virtual meetings and networking socials.



The conference is chaired by Michael Scherz, Founder and CEO, Metys Pharma and Naheed Mirza, Early Development Pain & CNS Specialist



Confirmed Speakers:

• Iain Chessell, Global Head of Neuroscience, Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development, AstraZeneca

• Mikhail Kalinichev, Director, in vivo Neurology, Ipsen

• Dalma Sugar, Director Medical Affairs, Teva Pharmaceuticals

• Achim Kless, Pain Genetics Lead, Eli Lilly

• Jun Chen, Senior Scientist, Genentech

• Richard Malamut, Chief Medical Officer and EVP, Collegium Pharmaceuticals

• Guido Koopmans, Chief Scientific Officer, Algiax Pharmaceuticals

• Randall Kaye, Chief Medical Officer, Neurana Pharmaceuticals



The full agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/pr1



Proudly sponsored by: Transpharmation

For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Virtual Conference

Conference: 10th – 11th May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/pr1

#SMiPain



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/pr1



