Press Releases Saint Louis Closet Co. Press Release

Receive press releases from Saint Louis Closet Co.: By Email RSS Feeds: Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates $3,022 to Toys for Tots

Maplewood, MO, January 16, 2021 --(



This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout December 2020. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $31,963.76 to multiple local nonprofits. In November 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. also served as an official Toys for Tots drop-off site for the tenth year in a row. They were able to donate over 500 toys following their efforts.



Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. January’s selection is Pedal the Cause. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.



About Saint Louis Closet Co.



Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems, and free in-home estimates.



For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Maplewood, MO, January 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Saint Louis Closet Co. is donating $3,022 to the St. Louis Area Toys for Tots through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. The designer, manufacturer, and installer of custom closets and organizational systems’ donation will support the nonprofit in providing toys, books, and other gifts to less fortunate children.This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout December 2020. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $31,963.76 to multiple local nonprofits. In November 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. also served as an official Toys for Tots drop-off site for the tenth year in a row. They were able to donate over 500 toys following their efforts.Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. January’s selection is Pedal the Cause. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.About Saint Louis Closet Co.Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems, and free in-home estimates.For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Contact Information Saint Louis Closet Co.

Jennifer Williams

314-781-9000



www.stlouisclosetco.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Saint Louis Closet Co.