Juanita Corry Jackson Launches New Charlotte, NC Company Called Global Impact University Consulting, LLC

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. Charlotte, NC, January 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Juanita Corry Jackson is the CEO of Global Impact University Consulting LLC and the Visionary Leader of I Believe God Ministries International, Inc. This Visionary leader launched Global Impact University on January 12, 2021. Juanita Corry Jackson believes it is the church's ministry to be a holistic resource to equip ambassadors to walk in their true gifts and authentic selves.With COVID-19, many churches have had to re-define how they do church. At I Believe God Ministries International, it has always been their vision to serve the lost at any cost. However, Juanita said, "We had to take a different look at how we could help our parishioners." She believes that every person comes to the earth with a gift, yet in most cases their gifts are lying doormat in the pews in most churches.Global Impact University Consulting, LLC is a hands-on, knowledge-based organization that helps its clients and ambassadors understand their gifts, strengths, weaknesses, and purpose. Our mission is to excel in helping our clients, and ambassadors serve the people they will serve in ministry, and or business. The goal is to build wealth, legacy and make a Global Impact for the next generation. www.globalimpactuc.comThe names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. Contact Information Global Impact University Consulting LLC

