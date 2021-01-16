Alliance Technologies’ Jared Peno Named to Board with AGC Missouri

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Alliance Technologies LLC Press Release

Peno will lead the advocacy for council members with focus on influential topics such as PPP funding, insurance requirements, and COVID supply chain challenges.

The AGC of Missouri represents approximately 550 construction and construction-related firms in the state that perform building, highway, and infrastructure construction. It provides a wide range of valuable local and national services, helping members build their business. The Supplier / Service Council provides resources for AGC members and directly adds more value to their membership through provider expertise.



Peno will lead the advocacy for council members with focus on influential topics such as PPP funding, insurance requirements, and COVID supply chain challenges. In addition, he will continue to publish a monthly column in the “BuildMO” newsletter that has a subscription base of over 500 member organizations.



“As incoming Chair of the SSP Council I look forward to supporting the general contracting and construction industry statewide. I intend to use my position to listen to the voice of our local contractors and advocate their challenges to our expert council of supplier / service providers. Together, we can advance construction throughout Missouri,” Peno said.



Peno is a founding partner of Alliance Technologies LLC, an award-winning IT firm serving the St. Louis region. He has expertise in Information Technology, Business Analysis, and leading successful teams. In addition to his AGC board position he is also board President for Riverbend Family Ministries. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. From there he worked in engineering roles for several manufacturing companies, then transitioned to information technology at Anheuser Busch. Afterwards, finally cementing his role as an entrepreneur and consultant dedicated to building the Alliance brand of companies.



For additional information about AGC Missouri visit AGCMO.org.



About Alliance Technologies LLC.

