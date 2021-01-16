Scouting for Food Raises More Than $21,000 for Operation Food Search

Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

St. Louis nonprofit also receives over 21,000 food items from Lion's Choice food drive.

St. Louis, MO, January 16, 2021 --(



“This year was an important year to see our Scouting for Food drive be a success, even if we had to alter the design of the drive,” said Suzie Voss, Director of Cub Scout Camping & Activities at the Boy Scouts of America’s Greater St. Louis Area Council. “We are so excited to have partnered with Operation Food Search and look forward to increasing our impact in 2021.”



“This year’s food drive looked very different compared to those in the past, but the Boy Scouts expertly shifted their efforts to make this annual event a success,” said Operation Food Search Executive Director Kristen Wild. “We appreciate the efforts of both the Boy Scouts and Lion’s Choice for helping to answer the immediate need of our community. Their impact resonates for those who are experiencing food insecurity during this extremely difficult time.”



Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties and the city of St. Louis. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. Contact Information Operation Food Search

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355

www.operationfoodsearch.org

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



