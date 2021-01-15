Registration Opens for SMi’s 5th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference (HPAPi)

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: The 5th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference (HPAPi) will take place for its 5th consecutive year as a virtual conference to explore innovations in HPAPI containment & facility design for successful manufacturing.

Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs) play an increasing central role in the fight against many diseases. There is an increasing need to protect workers who handle HPAPIs along the life cycle of the drug product manufacturing, from synthesis of the pharmaceutical active ingredient to distribution of the finished medicinal product.



This year’s event will focus on 4 key themes: best practices for toxicological assessment, innovations in containment and facility design, advances in the use of robotics and automation in manufacturing processes, and environmental considerations.



Key case studies will be highlighted throughout these themes, revealing the key challenges for current HPAPI manufacture, and insights into the latest technological and regulatory advances in this increasingly potent environment.

Interested parties should register at http://www.highlypotentapi.com/PR1



The conference is chaired by Justin Mason-Home, Director, HPAPI Project Services Limited and sponsored by Catalent Pharma Solutions.



Key Speakers for HPAPi include:

• Ester Lovsin-Barle, Head of Product Stewardship and Health, Takeda

• Richard Denk, Senior Consultant Aseptic Processing & Containment, SKAN AG

• Raphael Nudelman, Director of Chemical & Computational Toxicology, Teva Pharmaceutical

• Olindo Lazzaro, Director Global EHS, AbbVie

• Fred Ohsiek, Senior Specialist, Cleaning Validation, Novo Nordisk

• Florian Grundmann, MSAT Team Lead, Cleaning Validation, Roche

• Ildiko Ziegler, QA Manager, Vanessa Research

• Jack Brown, Senior Research Fellow, formerly Boehringer Ingelheim

• Reinhold Maeck, Head of Corp EHS Regulatory Intelligence, Boehringer Ingelheim

• Doreen Parrish, Head of Corporate Audit, Global EHS, Takeda



Key Reasons to Attend HPAPi:

• Explore best practices in hazard assessment and occupational toxicology

• understand strategic considerations for planning pilot plants and scaling up manufacturing capabilities for high potency compounds

• discover potential for automation and robotics in pharmaceutical manufacturing and technologies for protecting operators from hazardous substances

• discuss the opportunities for effective CDMO relationships and explore methods for strengthening those partnerships

• Delve into the expanding ADC market within and beyond oncology

• Virtual conference benefits include virtual exhibition booths packed with information, networking features to chat and share contact details with attendees



The full agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at http://www.highlypotentapi.com/PR1



Proudly sponsored by: Catalent Pharma Solutions

For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 5th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference (HPAPi)

10 - 11 May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.highlypotentapi.com/PR1

#SMiHPAPi



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.highlypotentapi.com/PR1



