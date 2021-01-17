New Speakers and Sponsors Announced for the Virtual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2021 Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: A preview of the speaker line-up has been released for the upcoming Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference this May.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, January 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Building the success of its three previous years, SMi Group's Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference will return on 12th and 13th May 2021 as a virtual conference, which will bring together international operators and solution providers from a plethora of defence agencies to provide a valuable forum for anyone looking to enhance their unmanned capability.For those interested in attending, it is only £299 for government, public sector, and military personnel to attend and £699 for commercial companies. Register online at http://www.umsconference.com/pr1SMi Group are delighted to share the 2021 key topics and speakers for the two-day meeting:UMS Autonomy- "Future Trends in Autonomous Warfare and AI," Commander Paul Hornsby, Lead, Autonomous Warfare Systems, Royal Australian Navy- "Enrolling Autonomy in Modern Underwater Warfare," Mr Matteo Perrone, Project Manager R&D Underwater Systems, FMVUS UMS DEVELOPMENT- "Preparing for Unmanned Systems in the US Navy," Mr Reid McAllister, Director, Integrate Maritime Mobility Systems at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, US NavyOperations With UMS- "Maritime Unmanned Systems (MUS) Contribution to NATO Maritime Operations," Commander Antonio Anjinho Mourinha, Maritime Situational Awareness SME, NATO MARCOM- "AUVs for ASW Training — Current and Future Capabilities and Level of Autonomy," Mr Johan Wahren, Project Manager Underwater Warfare Weapon Systems, FMVUMS For MCM Operations- "Denmark Mine Warfare: Tactical Experience and Operational Lessons Identified," Commander Andreas Johansen, Subject Matter Expert NMW, Maritime Capability and Development Branch, Denmark Defence Command- "Leading-Edge S&T As An Enabler For Future Autonomous Mine Countermeasures," Dr Samantha Dugelay, Program Manager Autonomous Mine Countermeasures, NATO Centre for Maritime Research and ExperimentationMarine Robotics for Long Range Missions- "Long Range Marine Autonomous System Operations for Marine Science," Dr Maaten Furlong, Head of Marine Autonomous and Robotics Systems, National Oceanography Centre- "A Modular AUV: Exploring New Mission Capabilities," Mr Egbert Ypma, Team Leader/Research Program Manager, Performance at Sea, MARIN & Mr Eelco Harmsen, Senior Project Manager Navy, MARINThis is just a preview of the 2021 speaker line-up and the brochure will be available soon, visit the website for more information at http://www.umsconference.com/pr1Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology12th - 13th May 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsors & Exhibitors: Leonardo and NavantiaTo sponsor and/or exhibit at this event, contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.umsconference.com/pr1



