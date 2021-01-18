PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
SMi Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

Speaker Line-Up for Military PNT 2021 Announced


SMi reports: Registration is now open for the 2021 Military PNT conference, which will take place online as a virtual event on 17th – 18th May 2021.

London, United Kingdom, January 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SMi Group is delighted to announce that the Military PNT conference will return for its second year on 17th – 18th May 2021, and will once again take place online as a virtual event.

This two-day event will provide a holistic overview of military PNT technology and assess the future of PNT for the warfighter. Key topics for the conference will include: GPS, Alternative PNT, PNT resilience, multi-sensor integration, warfighter navigation requirements and much more.

The conference will also provide the opportunity for delegates to network virtually with first-class scientists, researchers, academics and senior military figures within the field.

Interested parties can register for the conference at: http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom1.

SMi Group is pleased to share the speaker line-up for Military PNT 2021, which consists of representatives from the UK, USA, Australia, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and more:

UK:

Commander Jason Strutt, SO1 Space, UK STRATCOM

Senior Representative, UK Space Agency

Mr Simon Machin, Space Weather Programme Manager, UK Met Office

Dr Leon Lobo, Head of the National Timing Centre NPL, National Physical Laboratory

USA:

Mr Willie Nelson (SES), Director, A-PNT Cross Functional Team, US Army

Brigadier General Steven J. Butow, Director, Space Portfolio, Defense Innovation Unit, US DoD

Colonel Ryan Colburn, Director Spectrum Warfare Division, SMC, US Space Force

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Schriever, Commander 2nd Space Operations Squadron, US Space Force

Mr Del Champ, Resilient PNT Cross-Functional Team Lead, US Air Force

Lieutenant Colonel Kai Thompson, Resilient PNT Cross-Functional Team Deputy Lead, US Space Force

Captain Mike Telcide, Chief Partnership PNT Program Manager, SMC, US Space Force

Dr Adam Schofield, Senior Scientific Technical Manager for PNT, C5ISR Center, US Army

International:

Dr Kogre, National Security Space Section, Japanese National Space Policy Secretariat/ Cabinet Office

Commander Cath Gordon, Deputy Director NAVWAR and PNT, Defence Space Directorate, Australian Defence Force

Commander Giancarlo Melicchio, GNSS Section Head, Italian Defence General Staff

Commandant Marina Ballanger, Head of Navigation, Technical Division, DGA

Lieutenant Colonel Conrado Avila, Space and Cyber Systems Branch, Spanish MoD

Ms Helene Gautier, Head of Navigation System and Projects Unit, CNES

Mr Alexander Rugamer, Group Manager Specialized GNSS Receivers, Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS

To view the full agenda and learn more, interested parties can visit: http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom1.

Military PNT Conference
17th – 18th May 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Contact Information
SMi Group
Lauren Pears
+44 (0) 20 7827 6020
Contact
http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom1

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help