Speaker Line-Up for Military PNT 2021 Announced

SMi reports: Registration is now open for the 2021 Military PNT conference, which will take place online as a virtual event on 17th – 18th May 2021.

London, United Kingdom, January 18, 2021 --(



This two-day event will provide a holistic overview of military PNT technology and assess the future of PNT for the warfighter. Key topics for the conference will include: GPS, Alternative PNT, PNT resilience, multi-sensor integration, warfighter navigation requirements and much more.



The conference will also provide the opportunity for delegates to network virtually with first-class scientists, researchers, academics and senior military figures within the field.



Interested parties can register for the conference at: http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom1.



SMi Group is pleased to share the speaker line-up for Military PNT 2021, which consists of representatives from the UK, USA, Australia, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and more:



UK:



Commander Jason Strutt, SO1 Space, UK STRATCOM



Senior Representative, UK Space Agency



Mr Simon Machin, Space Weather Programme Manager, UK Met Office



Dr Leon Lobo, Head of the National Timing Centre NPL, National Physical Laboratory



USA:



Mr Willie Nelson (SES), Director, A-PNT Cross Functional Team, US Army



Brigadier General Steven J. Butow, Director, Space Portfolio, Defense Innovation Unit, US DoD



Colonel Ryan Colburn, Director Spectrum Warfare Division, SMC, US Space Force



Lieutenant Colonel Michael Schriever, Commander 2nd Space Operations Squadron, US Space Force



Mr Del Champ, Resilient PNT Cross-Functional Team Lead, US Air Force



Lieutenant Colonel Kai Thompson, Resilient PNT Cross-Functional Team Deputy Lead, US Space Force



Captain Mike Telcide, Chief Partnership PNT Program Manager, SMC, US Space Force



Dr Adam Schofield, Senior Scientific Technical Manager for PNT, C5ISR Center, US Army



International:



Dr Kogre, National Security Space Section, Japanese National Space Policy Secretariat/ Cabinet Office



Commander Cath Gordon, Deputy Director NAVWAR and PNT, Defence Space Directorate, Australian Defence Force



Commander Giancarlo Melicchio, GNSS Section Head, Italian Defence General Staff



Commandant Marina Ballanger, Head of Navigation, Technical Division, DGA



Lieutenant Colonel Conrado Avila, Space and Cyber Systems Branch, Spanish MoD



Ms Helene Gautier, Head of Navigation System and Projects Unit, CNES



Mr Alexander Rugamer, Group Manager Specialized GNSS Receivers, Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS



To view the full agenda and learn more, interested parties can visit: http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom1.



Military PNT Conference

17th – 18th May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom1



