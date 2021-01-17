Healing Happens in the City; Global Holistic Hospitality Brand Aims to Transform the Landscape of City Hotels with New Curated Collection

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Healing Hotels of the World Press Release

New York, NY, January 17, 2021 --(



“Even before the pandemic, we were fielding an increasing number of inquiries about city-based hotel recommendations,” says Elisabeth Ixmeier, Co-Founder of Healing Hotels of the World. “But health and wellbeing has become even more of a personal priority for many during the pandemic. As we get back to traveling, the Urban Healing Hotels certification will provide a clear distinction that will help urban hotels set themselves apart from the competition in the flourishing market of health and healing.”



Those that join Urban Healing Hotels will receive access to the deep knowledge and educational assets of Healing Hotels of the World, as well as the ability to attract a new pool of health-conscious guests with a higher spending and repeat travel rate.



Healing Hotels has developed a set of standards specifically for urban hotels to become "Healing Certified." Member hotels will receive help with delivering holistic guest experiences, community building, and creating a healing atmosphere. This includes guidelines for a "healing concierge" who is knowledgeable about health and wellbeing-related information and requests, a "Healing Happy Hour" program that creates community through mindful conversation; and vibrational space clearing of common areas and hotel rooms.



“The vision to create a global hospitality brand focused on healing came straight from my heart,” says Anne Biging, Co-Founder of Healing Hotels of the World. “To be frank, I did not think of it as a business, but rather as a movement where hotels play a pivotal role. They help people find that which is most valuable in a human life: health and happiness. For many years, we’ve researched and developed comprehensive proprietary standards for what true healing experiences entail - guidelines that move far beyond what others define as wellness. And while we initially focused our efforts on resort hotels, we’re now answering a new demand, as we extend our focus into luxury urban hotels. We hope this will also serve to help those many city-based hotels who have historically relied on business travel and meetings to tap into a new kind of client – one that will provide higher revenue and rate stability. On top of all this, an all-inclusive holistic wellbeing strategy has the added benefit of creating a culture of workplace wellbeing, which directly benefits personnel.”



Member hotels will also receive marketing support through Healing Hotels of the World’s website, social media and newsletter, along with promotion in the company’s Just Breathe magazine and podcast, and networking opportunities at the annual Healing Summit.



About Healing Hotels of the World

Healing Hotels of the World is a global member-based hospitality brand, encompassing more than 100 of the best healing hotels and resorts around the world. As a leader in the field, Healing Hotels is the first and only global brand of member hotels devoted to supporting profound individual change. Hotel partners follow rigorous standards and criteria, ensuring that wellness for each guest is taken to a deeper dimension through their holistic healing programs.



Healing Hotels of the World

Spichernstr. 10

50672 Köln, Germany

Phone: +49 221 20531175

Laura Lucchese

+49 (0) 221 2053 1175



https://healinghotelsoftheworld.com

PR and Marketing



