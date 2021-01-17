Higher Ground Books & Media Announces the Release of Redeeming Gethsemane by Daniel K. Held

Press Releases Higher Ground Books & Media Press Release

If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com. Springfield, OH, January 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Brand New from HGBM Author, Daniel K. Held! Redeeming Gethsemane. "Maybe you and I have been there where Jesus was. Abandoned by others at the very time we craved connection. Maybe we’ve entered our own age of loneliness. Maybe we’ve had our own Gethsemane moments. Maybe you and I have also been the Church asleep at the switch during someone else’s worst ever time of fear, loneliness, temptation. If so, there is hope. There is redemption available for our Gethsemanes in this world. Redemption for us when we are living in our own age of loneliness. And redemption from us when we are called to wake up and change our own response to others during their times of fear, loneliness, and temptation," says Daniel K. Held in this brand new ministry resource on loneliness and the church. Available on Kindle. Pre-order your copy today at http://www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com/shop#newrelease #Faith #Believers #Christianity #lonelinessHigher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com. Contact Information Higher Ground Books & Media

