Local Travel Professional with Where2Next? Travel, LLC Becomes SNG Certified Accessible Travel Advocate™

Atlanta, GA, January 18, 2021 --



Through the program, advisors gain an understanding of the special needs/accessible travel market. They learn about the best equipment to rent for special needs travel, ways to market special needs/accessible travel, and more.



Nationwide, one in seven persons has some form of disability, and one in five families is touched. By specializing in special needs/accessible travel, Morrow has the ability to help this large percentage of the population travel in an enjoyable, safe and efficient manner.



Morrow has worked as a travel advisor for twelve (12) years, specializing in private, custom luxury individual and small group travel and is a member of the American Society of Travel Professionals (ASTA), Travel Professionals of Color (TPOC) and the Association of Black Travel Professionals (ABTP). Morrow’s clients have been on travel experiences from the California wineries to the St. Petersburg Winter Palace and several places in between.



“Through Special Needs’ courses, I not only learned how to assist individuals with special needs to enjoy travel, but I found some very valuable new ways to serve the needs of all of my clients,” said Morrow. “The population, as well as the travel industry itself, has undergone major changes in the past few years. By completing this program, I have the ability to stay on the cutting edge of these changes, and create opportunities for my clients.”



To book a vacation, whether it involves special needs individuals or others, contact Morrow at 470-480-9007 or info@where2nexttravel.co. For more information about Special Needs Group’s special needs certification program, call 1-800-513-4515.



About Special Needs Group, Inc.

Special Needs Group, Inc. is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. It also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, Special Needs Group also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, theme parks and convention centers.



Special Needs Group is the industry's only total special needs travel solution. It is located at 302 NW 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.



Special Needs Group Media Contact:

Vanessa McGovern

Special Needs Group, Inc.

Ph: 954-585-0575

Karan Morrow

470-480-9007



https://www.where2nexttravel.co



