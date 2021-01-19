DLS Adds 35 Counties to Its California E-Recording Services Network

Press Releases Direct Legal Support, Inc. Press Release

Submitting documents to county recorders in California just got easier and faster. Submit, pay, and track documents in 35 counties through one online account.

Direct Legal Support, Inc. was started back in 1961 and has been a premier Legal Support provider in California ever since. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company is a leading Certified eRecording Service Provider to 35 California counties, with more on the way. Since its inception, Direct Legal Support has focused on providing clients with a full range of litigation support services in the areas of Process Serving, eFiling, Skip tracing, Writ levies, eRecording, Court record research, and On-site document reproduction. Learn more: https://directlegal.com Los Angeles, CA, January 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Direct Legal Support (DLS), a California legal support company in business since 1961, today announced its certification to provide eRecording’s in 35 California county recorder offices that accept electronic documents, which integrates with its online case management solution. This enables Direct Legal customers to seamlessly submit and manage an eRecording directly from its online platform, using innovative and secure technology on a robust solution similar to their eFiling case management system.Accelerate the recording of documents with California county recorder’s using Direct Legal Support’s online 24/7 e-recording services. Full-service e-recording with support only a phone call away. E-Record documents in California include the following documents and more: grant deeds, abstracts of judgment, affidavits of death, deeds of trust, mechanic’s liens, renewal of judgments, and quit claim deeds.This integration gives Direct Legal customers the ability to submit documents for recording with county recorders within minutes online. Avoid errors, mail delays, and closures, while enjoying increased document security. Clients have the ability to submit e-recordings in 35 California counties 24 hours a day through their online portal.Using Direct Legal Support’s portal to e-record and track your documents eliminates the need to cut checks to the county recording. Direct Legal accepts e-recordings from the general public, law firms, government agencies, businesses, and insurance companies.Visit Directlegal.com to create an account and start e-recording in California today.About Direct Legal:Direct Legal Support, Inc. was started back in 1961 and has been a premier Legal Support provider in California ever since. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company is a leading Certified eRecording Service Provider to 35 California counties, with more on the way. Since its inception, Direct Legal Support has focused on providing clients with a full range of litigation support services in the areas of Process Serving, eFiling, Skip tracing, Writ levies, eRecording, Court record research, and On-site document reproduction. Learn more: https://directlegal.com Contact Information Direct Legal Support, Inc.

Michael Kern

213-483-4900



https://directlegal.com



