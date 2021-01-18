City of Tallahassee Chooses Spika Work Platforms to Maintain Its StarMetro Electric Bus Fleet

Press Releases Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc. Press Release

Montana manufacturer’s expertise in stands to maintain sensitive equipment in aerospace comes in handy to support the needs of electric mobility in mass transit.

Electric buses come with sensitive equipment and unique design features as well as contours around which maintenance personnel must navigate safely and conduct operations with complete peace of mind. Spika’s Wrap-Around Fleet Maintenance Platforms, which the City of Tallahassee will acquire, require no PPE, are easy to move, height-adjustable for quick setup, and are virtually maintenance free.



“We are delighted to have the opportunity to serve the City of Tallahassee with Spika’s robust work platforms,” says Katie Spika, Chief Executive Officer of Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc. “Our experience working with the electric bus manufacturing industry, and our expertise in building complex access platforms for the aerospace industry since 2001, makes us uniquely qualified for safety access at varying elevations around an electric bus,” adds Spika.



About StarMetro mass transit system: StarMetro is the city-owned and operated public bus service for Tallahassee, the capital city of Florida, serving a population of almost 300,000. StarMetro provides almost 3.4 million fixed route rides per year.



Lewistown, MT, January 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc., today announced that the City of Tallahassee, Florida has awarded a contract for a custom-designed work platform to support the maintenance needs of the city's electric bus fleet that is a part of StarMetro, the city's mass transit system.

