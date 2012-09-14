Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

Receive press releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS: By Email RSS Feeds: Withdraw Money Without Leaving the Company with CASHARMOUR DRAW from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

CASHARMOUR DRAW can be used in any company and in any sector of activity.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, January 20, 2021 --(



The aim of this system is that any employee can withdraw money from CASHARMOUR DRAW whenever he needs it, without having to leave the company to do so.



Thus, CASHARMOUR DRAW ends up replacing the ATMs of the banking institutions, functioning itself as an ATM within the company, available to its employees (money made available by the company).



This system works in a very simple way. When an employee needs money, he only has to place an order in the CASHARMOUR software online. Then, an operator with permissions to authorize withdrawals, receives this request in the backoffice of CASHARMOUR and validates/authorizes the withdrawal intended by the employee.



The employee will then receive a notification with a code to proceed with the withdrawal of the money (only in notes). Afterwards, the employee can go to CASHARMOUR DRAW, enter the code and his identification and withdraw the money. Likewise, from the identification code they can return the money or part of it.



So, several advantages of CASHARMOUR DRAW can be listed:



- Employee satisfaction;

- Money withdrawal without leaving the company;

- Employees do not need to wait to withdraw money;

- System against theft or robbery and prohibition of access to unauthorized persons;

- Elimination of errors related to handling money.



Through CASHARMOUR DRAW, a different, agile and practical experience can be offered to employees.



The future is happening.



Photo: https://ibb.co/G76YZqp Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, January 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In order to be able to raise money in a convenient and safe way, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has produced and developed the CASHARMOUR DRAW, that is, a private CASHARMOUR, which can be used in any company and in any sector of activity.The aim of this system is that any employee can withdraw money from CASHARMOUR DRAW whenever he needs it, without having to leave the company to do so.Thus, CASHARMOUR DRAW ends up replacing the ATMs of the banking institutions, functioning itself as an ATM within the company, available to its employees (money made available by the company).This system works in a very simple way. When an employee needs money, he only has to place an order in the CASHARMOUR software online. Then, an operator with permissions to authorize withdrawals, receives this request in the backoffice of CASHARMOUR and validates/authorizes the withdrawal intended by the employee.The employee will then receive a notification with a code to proceed with the withdrawal of the money (only in notes). Afterwards, the employee can go to CASHARMOUR DRAW, enter the code and his identification and withdraw the money. Likewise, from the identification code they can return the money or part of it.So, several advantages of CASHARMOUR DRAW can be listed:- Employee satisfaction;- Money withdrawal without leaving the company;- Employees do not need to wait to withdraw money;- System against theft or robbery and prohibition of access to unauthorized persons;- Elimination of errors related to handling money.Through CASHARMOUR DRAW, a different, agile and practical experience can be offered to employees.The future is happening.Photo: https://ibb.co/G76YZqp Contact Information PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS