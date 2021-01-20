Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Group Captain (Ret’d) Robert Daisley, Former PM Joint Operational Doctrine, Joint Forces Command Invite to Air Mission Planning & Support Virtual Conference

SMi Reports: Group Captain (ret’d) Robert Daisley the conference chair invites the defence and government personnel to join SMi’s 12th Annual Air Mission Planning & Support Virtual Conference.

London, United Kingdom, January 20, 2021 --(



Interested parties can join the conference by registering at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR2.



Robert Daisley MA MBA BSc (Hons) FInstLM served in the RAF for over 30 years; he accrued broad experience as an air operations officer in the UK and overseas. Robert’s last full-time appointment was as a group captain at the Development, Concept and Doctrine Centre, Shrivenham. He now fulfils a Reservist role within the HQ Air staff. Robert has worked as a defence consultant since 2017, specialising in command and control. He presently leads QinetiQ’s support to the Army’s Ground Based Air Defence Programme. Robert is also a Judiciary Service Member of the War Pensions and Armed Forces Compensation Chamber.



Conference Chair, Group Captain (ret’d) Robert Daisley, has sent out the declared:



“Judging by the success of the 2020 Conference, this will be an invaluable opportunity to glean lessons from hard-won experience, test new ideas and engage in debate.



“I expect the development of key themes that arose at last year’s event, as well as new concepts. For example, how can the exponential growth in data be turned efficiently into usable information? Making the complex seem simple is an art form; how can mission preparation be an efficient, focused activity rather than self-perpetuating tasks? What part will machine learning play?



“As the latest generation of platforms enters service worldwide, this presents a forum to learn from UK as well as international expert practitioners. We are shaped by our experiences and surroundings. Different geographic perspectives lead to alternative perspectives and innovative approaches. Interoperability involves more than just systems’ technical and security requirements. There needs to be a holistic transformation approach encompassing organisational structures, training as well as mind set.”



As a virtual conference, there are some key benefits:



- Learn in Safety: Stay informed on the market and broaden learning opportunities from the comfort of your own home, without the added costs of travel or overnight stays.

- Live and On Demand speaker content: Get access to the latest strategies and case studies from your market place online.

- View on-demand: Re-watch presentations or catch-up on those you missed, up to 6 months after the event has taken place.

- Network with all the event attendees: Connect, see who’s attending, chat and share contact details with all online delegates, speakers and sponsors.

- Attend / Exhibit a Virtual Booth: You can pack your customized booth full of documents, videos and even show who is manning the booth during the event and hosting meetings.



The brochure with full sessions and speakers is now available on the conference website and for those interested in attending, registration is available at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR2.



The conference is proudly sponsored by Airbus and Thinklogical.



For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick, Director at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk.



SMi’s 12th Annual Air Mission & Support Conference

Conference: 20 – 21 April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR2

#SMiAMP2021



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, January 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Group Captain (ret’d) Robert Daisley, Former PM Joint Operational Doctrine, Joint Forces Command, will be chairing the 12th Annual Conference on Air Mission Planning & Support Conference invites the air defence and government personnel to join the two-day virtual conference on 20th and 21st April 2021.Interested parties can join the conference by registering at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR2.Robert Daisley MA MBA BSc (Hons) FInstLM served in the RAF for over 30 years; he accrued broad experience as an air operations officer in the UK and overseas. Robert’s last full-time appointment was as a group captain at the Development, Concept and Doctrine Centre, Shrivenham. He now fulfils a Reservist role within the HQ Air staff. Robert has worked as a defence consultant since 2017, specialising in command and control. He presently leads QinetiQ’s support to the Army’s Ground Based Air Defence Programme. Robert is also a Judiciary Service Member of the War Pensions and Armed Forces Compensation Chamber.Conference Chair, Group Captain (ret’d) Robert Daisley, has sent out the declared:“Judging by the success of the 2020 Conference, this will be an invaluable opportunity to glean lessons from hard-won experience, test new ideas and engage in debate.“I expect the development of key themes that arose at last year’s event, as well as new concepts. For example, how can the exponential growth in data be turned efficiently into usable information? Making the complex seem simple is an art form; how can mission preparation be an efficient, focused activity rather than self-perpetuating tasks? What part will machine learning play?“As the latest generation of platforms enters service worldwide, this presents a forum to learn from UK as well as international expert practitioners. We are shaped by our experiences and surroundings. Different geographic perspectives lead to alternative perspectives and innovative approaches. Interoperability involves more than just systems’ technical and security requirements. There needs to be a holistic transformation approach encompassing organisational structures, training as well as mind set.”As a virtual conference, there are some key benefits:- Learn in Safety: Stay informed on the market and broaden learning opportunities from the comfort of your own home, without the added costs of travel or overnight stays.- Live and On Demand speaker content: Get access to the latest strategies and case studies from your market place online.- View on-demand: Re-watch presentations or catch-up on those you missed, up to 6 months after the event has taken place.- Network with all the event attendees: Connect, see who’s attending, chat and share contact details with all online delegates, speakers and sponsors.- Attend / Exhibit a Virtual Booth: You can pack your customized booth full of documents, videos and even show who is manning the booth during the event and hosting meetings.The brochure with full sessions and speakers is now available on the conference website and for those interested in attending, registration is available at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR2.The conference is proudly sponsored by Airbus and Thinklogical.For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick, Director at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk.SMi’s 12th Annual Air Mission & Support ConferenceConference: 20 – 21 April 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access Onlyhttp://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR2#SMiAMP2021About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR2



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend