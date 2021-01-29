Epic Pools Debuts National Expansion Plan

Press Releases Epic Pools Press Release

https://www.epicpools.com Houston, TX, January 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Epic Pool's goal as a business was to always bring prosperity, meaning, and enjoyment to people’s lives. Owner, Darren Cook, is a pioneer in the pool industry, first with his fiberglass pool installments, and now offering individuals an exclusive dealership opportunity. Taking a successful Epic Pools Dealership in Houston Texas and duplicating that location's recipe for success across the United States. Epic Pools led by Founder/CEO, Darren Cook is the local expert that has simplified the fiberglass pool business to make it easy to mimic for anyone who’s never been in the field. Epic Pools isn’t only looking forward to offering home owners the chance to enhance their lifestyle, by creating a beautiful start or finish to the clients oasis of a backyard. Another objective is to help people reach financial independence within their national expansion program spearheaded by partnering with Advanced Licensing to take this successful business across America. Advanced Licensing CEO, John Bellave states, “We’re excited to work with Darren. We see tremendous increase in demand due to families spending more time at home and turning their back yard into a vacation resort. With Darren’s knowledge, know-how and connections with manufacturers, we’re prepared to see an immediate desire for people to get into the simple yet lucrative pool business.”Epic Pools lays the groundwork for every dealership to be successful. There’s an extensive two week training program where new Dealers will be highly educated on the ins and outs of the pool installation trade. Services can also be an add on amenity for construction companies as well. The idea is to be pioneers in the pool industry. This is accomplished by making sure each dealership is territory based and that there’s an infinite amount of access to sub contractors. Avenues for revenue includes fiberglass pool sales, above ground pool sales, pool cleaning routes, pool restoration, equipment sales, and more.Darren Cook, puts it all into perspective, “entering the pool business at a cheaper rate than actually getting a pool installed.” When you put it that way, why wouldn’t anyone want to get involved! Epic Pools is the future for the pool installation business and home improvement plans. Check out the contact information provided to receive information on becoming a Epic Pool Dealer.https://www.epicpools.com Contact Information Epic Pools

John Bellave

702-275-0142



https://www.epicpools.com



