International Association of Pageantry’s Annual Golf Empowerment Extravaganza with the LPGA Promoted Gender Empowerment, Diversity, and Inclusivity

The International Association of Pageantry hosted the annual Golf Empowerment Extravaganza with the LPGA January 15-16, 2021 that included professional businesswomen, young ladies, corporations, and underprivileged youth.

Orlando, FL, January 20, 2021 --(



“We were thrilled to welcome all women, of all ages, and from all industries - from underserved youth to businesswomen who have attained the heights of wealth and power – and everyone involved in the domestic and international pageant community, to LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida, USA for this extraordinary event,” stated IAOP Chairman, Dr. Rollan Roberts.



The 2-day Golf Empowerment Extravaganza featured an LPGA Golf Clinic for attendees, A Night with the Queens Red Carpet Gala, Golf Tournament for men and women, and the crowning Empowerment Session titled “Glass Slippers Shattering Glass Ceilings” with high-profile female business leaders, such as Nancy Lohman, Julie Turpin, LPGA Foundation President, Nancy Henderson, and Special Advisor to the Under Secretary-General of the United Nations, Annette Richardson.



Event sponsors of this special women’s empowerment weekend include Brown & Brown Insurance, WastePro USA, ICI Homes, DME Entertainment, and Sassy Stiches by Jackie. Proceeds from this event benefitted the IAOP’s mission of supporting and promoting ethics in pageantry and the LPGA Renee Powell Fund that promotes gender and racial diversity in golf.



Contact Information International Association of Pageantry

Tina Chisholm

850-888-8190



www.PageantryAssociation.com



