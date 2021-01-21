M3Linked Announces New Franchise in Philadelphia

Press Releases M3Linked Press Release

Birmingham, MI, January 21, 2021 --(



Steven Topieniak has been an entrepreneur his entire life. In his senior year of high school, he held five jobs grossing 34k that year. In the past 38 years, he's owned and operated two corporate cleaning franchises, a deli, and a dog grooming shop; all while starting and growing a multi-million dollars sales territory working as a Field Sales Consultant for a Fortune 500 dental equipment and supply distributor, ranking within the top 5% of his field. Steven is a father and husband; he's an Eagle Scout, as well as an avid lover of our National Parks. If not on dental mission trips to Nepal or spending time with his family, he enjoys camping, hiking, and climbing all over the world.



"M3Linked-Philadelphia represents another adventure in my entrepreneurial journey," said Topieniak. "I've learned first-hand how relationships and community impact a business owner's success, as well as their personal outlook. I look forward to building connections with our members and watching them grow!"



"Our passion is to build communities of entrepreneurs that promote personal and professional growth through a proven approach of unique experiences, impactful relationships, and an abundance of opportunities," said Nelick. "Every franchise expands on that vision; it's exciting to welcome Philadelphia to the M3Linked family."



M3Linked was named one of 20 Brands to watch by Franchise Dictionary Magazine.



About M3LinkedTM

