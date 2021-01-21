Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

Receive press releases from Defense Strategies Institute: By Email RSS Feeds: Advancing UxS and Robotic Capabilities at Defense Strategies Institute’s 9th Annual Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit

Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 9th annual Unmanned Systems and Robotics Summit, taking place March 30-31, 2020 in Alexandria, VA.

Alexandria, VA, January 21, 2021 --(



In order to maintain our technological and military advantage and dominate on the future battlefield, the US Military must continue to integrate robust, cutting-edge UxS and robotic capabilities. DSI’s 2021 Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit will focus on improving the multi domain functionality and networked approach to UxS capabilities, as well as the broader aspects of future integration of AI capabilities and the impact on UxS platforms for integrating into JADC2.



The 2021 Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:



- VADM Brian Corey, USN, PEO Unmanned and Weapons, NAVAIR

- MG Erik Peterson, USA, Director, Force Development, G-8, United States Army

- BrigGen Heather Pringle, USAF, Commander, AFRL

- Ms. Jeanette Evans-Morgis, SES, Chief Systems Engineer, ASA (ALT)

- CAPT Pete Small, PM, PMS 406, PEO U&SC, NAVSEA

- Col Nathan Diller, USAF, Director, AFWERX



Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:



- Building Aerial Logistics and Autonomous Resupply Programs

- Accelerating the US Navy’s Unmanned Systems Campaign in Support of Distributed Maritime Operations

- Robotics and Artificial Intelligence at the Tactical Edge: The Army’s Maneuver Robotics Strategy

- Supporting the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 with Enhanced Uxs / Robotic Capabilities

- Utilizing UxS and robotics for supporting the close combat warfighter in dense, urban (and subterranean) environments

- UxS for medical support and evacuation

- Evolving attritable aircraft for the Air Force while expanding MUM-T capabilities



DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Monica Mckenzie at mckenzie@dsigroup.org, 917-435-1266.



In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 9th Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://unmannedsystems.dsigroup.org/.



Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802. Alexandria, VA, January 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 9th annual Unmanned Systems and Robotics Summit, taking place March 30-31, 2020 in Alexandria, VA. This year’s summit will focus on near term capabilities as well as future innovations in support of improving the utilization of UxS and robotics across domains and Services, highlighting this year’s theme “Advancing UxS and Robotic Capabilities for the Near Future Force.”In order to maintain our technological and military advantage and dominate on the future battlefield, the US Military must continue to integrate robust, cutting-edge UxS and robotic capabilities. DSI’s 2021 Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit will focus on improving the multi domain functionality and networked approach to UxS capabilities, as well as the broader aspects of future integration of AI capabilities and the impact on UxS platforms for integrating into JADC2.The 2021 Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:- VADM Brian Corey, USN, PEO Unmanned and Weapons, NAVAIR- MG Erik Peterson, USA, Director, Force Development, G-8, United States Army- BrigGen Heather Pringle, USAF, Commander, AFRL- Ms. Jeanette Evans-Morgis, SES, Chief Systems Engineer, ASA (ALT)- CAPT Pete Small, PM, PMS 406, PEO U&SC, NAVSEA- Col Nathan Diller, USAF, Director, AFWERXTopics to be covered at the Summit Include:- Building Aerial Logistics and Autonomous Resupply Programs- Accelerating the US Navy’s Unmanned Systems Campaign in Support of Distributed Maritime Operations- Robotics and Artificial Intelligence at the Tactical Edge: The Army’s Maneuver Robotics Strategy- Supporting the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 with Enhanced Uxs / Robotic Capabilities- Utilizing UxS and robotics for supporting the close combat warfighter in dense, urban (and subterranean) environments- UxS for medical support and evacuation- Evolving attritable aircraft for the Air Force while expanding MUM-T capabilitiesDSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Monica Mckenzie at mckenzie@dsigroup.org, 917-435-1266.In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 9th Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://unmannedsystems.dsigroup.org/.Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802. Contact Information Defense Strategies Institute

Erica Noreika

201-896-7802



http://unmannedsystems.dsigroup.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Defense Strategies Institute