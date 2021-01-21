Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pronto Home Delivery Press Release

Online and Phone Personalized Grocery Delivery Service Pronto Launches in Michigan

Birmingham, MI, January 21, 2021 --(



Pronto Home Delivery provides key benefits which sets it aside from its competitors. Customers can order from Pronto’s in-house store, ProShop - which delivers high-quality items that match or beat most store prices. ProShop not only offers standard grocery and related items, but also specialty items such as Indian grocery. If items are unavailable in ProShop, they can be ordered from several big name stores, including Walmart, CVS, Home Depot, Best Buy, and Whole Foods. A Pronto ambassador will pick up from these stores and deliver all items together.



Customers can order online or on mobile through any browser - no download required. Orders can also be placed via a phone call with a live Pronto representative. Customers are able to choose a time-slot for when they want their delivery to arrive and use the real-time tracking feature to avoid having to wait at home.



“We are very excited to rollout Pronto in Oakland County,” said Suman Sarkar, Founder and CEO of Pronto Home Delivery, “The diverse population of Oakland County allows us to ensure that our low-cost, user-friendly service meets the needs of the general population before rolling it out to the wider Michigan area and then to other parts of the country. We believe that humans love to interact with other humans and we are bringing in personalized service, affordable home delivery, and sustainability with our in-house vans and ambassadors. We also offer phone-in orders to allow for older customers to enjoy the benefits of online grocery delivery.”



Pronto Home Delivery’s costs are transparent and upfront, there are no hidden fees and no minimum orders. Payment is secured via PayPal and customers are only charged once their delivery has arrived. Tips are not added to the tab but 100% of all tips go to the Pronto ambassador that delivers the customer’s groceries. The same Pronto ambassador will complete the delivery every time to build customer familiarity. Pronto delivery vans utilize refrigerators which enable chilled and frozen products to be delivered without their quality suffering.



Pronto is focused on also being environmentally friendly and sustainable. By grouping orders together and visiting stores and neighbors in one trip, Pronto drivers greatly reduce mileage and gas emissions. Pronto also delivers customers’ groceries in reusable and recyclable packaging, and aims to use local suppliers as often as possible.



About Pronto

Founded by Suman Sarkar, Pronto Home Delivery launched in April 2019. Having received investments from angel investors, Pronto rolled out its online grocery delivery solution in Cleveland Tennessee. After a year-long successful trial, Pronto launched in Oakland County, Michigan. Pronto Home Delivery strives to provide “Best Quality, Best Price” for customers, so they don’t have to shop at multiple stores - Pronto does the running around for you. Pronto makes home delivery affordable and not a luxury. “Pronto at the door.”



Maury Chasteau-Simien

512-919-2610



www.prontohomedelivery.com



