Air Hydro Power Has Acquired Uland Supply of Louisville, Kentucky

Uland Supply of downtown Louisville, KY has been acquired by Air Hydro Power, headquartered in Louisville, KY. This will make AHP's 16th location. This new AHP location in downtown is expected to immediately offer more products and services to Uland’s customer base. The facility will eventually be converted to a Parker Store location, the 4th location in the Louisville/Southern Indiana area.

Uland Supply brings over 82 years of experience in the hydraulic hose and the industrial hose field as well as the accessories market. Uland Supply has always been known as a customer problem solving company while delivering great customer service.



“We are very happy to add Uland Supply to our family of companies. Their dedication to customer service is outstanding,” stated Matt Ott, Co-Owner of AHP.



Air Hydro Power

Headquartered in Louisville, KY, Air Hydro Power, Inc. is an industrial distributor serving the Kentucky, Southern Indiana, Alabama, and Mississippi markets specializing in hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical automation, and hose and fittings. AHP has been in business for 60 years. Owned by Tom McGuire, Matt Ott and Dick Beaven since 1998, AHP has sixteen locations totaling of over 200 employees including product specialists and a technical engineering staff. For more information about AHP, visit our website at www.airhydropower.com or contact Sarah McGuire at smcguire@airhydropower.com / (502) 292-4243.



