SBBO’s Christian Otteson Named Top Lawyer 2021 by 5280

Christian Otteson, partner at Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson, has been named Top Lawyer 2021 in the January, 2021 issue of 5280 magazine, Denver's leading lifestyle publication. Otteson is recognized in the "Banking" category and 2021 marks the fourth year in succession that he has received the award.

Denver, CO, January 21, 2021 --(



Otteson has been named a Top Lawyer every year since 2018. SBBO attorneys Steve Shapiro (Insurance) and Tom Bieging (Banking) have also previously been recognized on multiple occasions.



The Top Lawyer 2021 list, now in its seventh edition, is published in the January, 2021 issue of 5280, and features 487 attorneys in 50 specialties. The featured specialties are based on input from the Colorado Bar Association, local attorneys, and area law firms. The rankings are based on ballots cast by more than 17,700 lawyers in the seven-county Denver metro area, as well as the magazine’s extensive research. The resulting list highlights the most skilled attorneys in the region.



5280 is Denver’s leading lifestyle publication and the state’s highest circulation magazine. Its readership exceeds such well-known national magazines as Time, People, Oprah, and Martha Stewart Living.



To see the article in 5280’s January issue – together with a searchable Top Lawyer directory - please go to 5280.com.



About Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP (www.sbbolaw.com)

With offices in Denver, Colorado and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP is a law firm committed to providing its clients with knowledgeable, responsive and cost-effective representation in the areas of financial services, capital markets, securities regulation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate structuring, insolvency, and insurance coverage. Founded in 2001 by former partners of national law firms, the firm provides financial institutions, companies, and individuals with legal counsel in a broad range of commercial litigation, business, and regulatory matters. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized nationally for their industry-leading work. Denver, CO, January 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP (SBBO) announced today that Partner Christian Otteson has been named Top Lawyer 2021 by 5280 magazine. He is recognized in the “Banking” category.Otteson has been named a Top Lawyer every year since 2018. SBBO attorneys Steve Shapiro (Insurance) and Tom Bieging (Banking) have also previously been recognized on multiple occasions.The Top Lawyer 2021 list, now in its seventh edition, is published in the January, 2021 issue of 5280, and features 487 attorneys in 50 specialties. The featured specialties are based on input from the Colorado Bar Association, local attorneys, and area law firms. The rankings are based on ballots cast by more than 17,700 lawyers in the seven-county Denver metro area, as well as the magazine’s extensive research. The resulting list highlights the most skilled attorneys in the region.5280 is Denver’s leading lifestyle publication and the state’s highest circulation magazine. Its readership exceeds such well-known national magazines as Time, People, Oprah, and Martha Stewart Living.To see the article in 5280’s January issue – together with a searchable Top Lawyer directory - please go to 5280.com.About Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP (www.sbbolaw.com)With offices in Denver, Colorado and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP is a law firm committed to providing its clients with knowledgeable, responsive and cost-effective representation in the areas of financial services, capital markets, securities regulation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate structuring, insolvency, and insurance coverage. Founded in 2001 by former partners of national law firms, the firm provides financial institutions, companies, and individuals with legal counsel in a broad range of commercial litigation, business, and regulatory matters. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized nationally for their industry-leading work.