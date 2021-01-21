Bulldog Self Storage Opens in Stanwood, Washington

Press Releases West Coast Self-Storage Press Release

West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 77 managed and owned locations with fifty-six stores in Washington, twelve stores in Oregon, and nine stores in California. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com. Stanwood, WA, January 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Storage operation Bulldog Self Storage announced today that it is now open. The business is located in the Stanwood Camano Village shopping center at 7000 265th St NW in Stanwood, Washington.Bulldog Self Storage is unique in that it’s situated on the first floor of Cambridge Place, a 45-unit apartment building. The storage facility offers both indoor storage units and outdoor access units, all of which are ground level for easy access. The indoor units are heated and range in size from 5 x 6 to 10 x 20. The outdoor access units range from 10 x 10 to 15 x 20 and have the added benefit of letting customers drive their vehicle up to the door of the storage unit for easy loading and unloading.The facility offers several security features including 24-hour recorded video surveillance, personalized pin-code access at all entrances, and highly secure cylinder locks on storage unit doors. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily. Office hours are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday-Friday.Bulldog Self Storage features 95 units totaling 8,246 sq. ft. of rentable storage space. The facility was designed by architect Glenn C Wells of Olympia, WA, and was developed and built by Grandview North, LLC, Arlington, WA.The self-storage facility is owned by Grandview’s Bulldog Storage, LLC and is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington.“We’re excited to partner with Grandview North and provide a new high-quality self-storage facility to the Stanwood market,” said Sophie Vetter, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. “Managing self-storage as part of an apartment complex is something new to West Coast Self-Storage and we are thrilled to open this new project! Grandview North has built a beautiful self-storage project that is a valuable amenity to the apartment residents and Stanwood community!”West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 77 managed and owned locations with fifty-six stores in Washington, twelve stores in Oregon, and nine stores in California. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com. Contact Information West Coast Self-Storage

