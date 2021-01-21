Aspiria to be Acquired by Public Telehealth Company Focused on a Healthcare Revolution

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Aspiria Corp. Press Release

Toronto, Canada, January 21, 2021 --(



Since 2003, Aspiria has been providing access to professional clinical services for mental health and overall wellness to a million employees and students, and their families, around the world. The organization has stood out in the industry due its integrity and the use of technology to offer online support and digital platforms that work to complement its services.



Karen Adams, Global Head of Enterprise Health Solutions Division, stated, “There is an increasing need to carefully choose mental health solutions [during these unprecedented times] to be assured that individuals have access to the treatment that will lead to recovery. This acquisition will enable employers to rely on CloudMD to assess mental health issues and depend on the healthcare team to ensure the appropriate treatment plan.”



Charles Benayon, Founder and CEO of Aspiria, added, “On our own, we pushed the bounds of what was possible from the ground up by providing 24/7, multilingual, short-term mental health services. With access to CloudMD’s incredible resources, knowledge and global platform, the transformation of delivering mental health care to organizations in the employer and student markets will be truly limitless.”



For Aspiria and CloudMD customers alike, this acquisition will translate to added value in providing important medical and mental health solutions. Aspiria will become part of the Enterprise Health Solutions Division at CloudMD. The organization’s clinical network, altogether, will include roughly 7,500 mental health professionals and therapists.



About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing a patient centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to healthcare providers across North America and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 500 clinics, almost 4000 licensed practitioners and 8 million patient charts across North America.



About Aspiria Corp.

Doug Hohener

416.653.3053 ext. 1001



https://aspiria.ca/



