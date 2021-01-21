Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Receive press releases from National Van Lines: By Email RSS Feeds: National Van Lines Names Paul Gregory Assistant VP of Sales

Broadview, IL, January 21, 2021 --(



In his new role, Paul will help oversee the continued development of sales within the company’s agent network and secure new signings.



A National Van Lines family member for 20+ years, Paul most recently served as Director of Sales Development - Western Region for nine years. He worked at competing van lines for nearly a decade before becoming a National Van Lines agent in 1999 and eventually being named an award-winning agent.



Born in Great Britain, Paul knows all about the relocation industry. The London native made the journey from the United Kingdom to the United States in 1990, eventually calling the West Coast home after stays in Denver and Chicago.



Paul initiated, developed and managed the company’s consumer-responsive Call Center and has excelled in many other sectors during his National Van Lines career, including:



· sales training and development

· direct sales

· agent recruitment



“Paul has demonstrated his sales acumen by training and developing some of the largest agents in the National Van Lines network,” National Van Lines President Mark Doyle said. “His skill sets in this arena are comprehensive and have also positively impacted our own internal sales assets. Paul keeps his hands on the pulse of the market by selling COD every week.



“We are also proud to acknowledge his results in agency recruitment as his contributions are annually into the million-dollar range. This promotion is a direct result of his leadership display and results-oriented approach to our business.”



Paul developed a newer sales style that focused on understanding the internet consumer and how best to connect with those prospects. His favorite quote, “Do your job,” perfectly encapsulates his strict work ethic.



“My goal when I came to National Van Lines was to help the agents,” Paul said. “That has not been lost on me during the past 12 years. Help comes in many ways and I enjoy the journey with the agents.



“I came to National Van Lines after an 18-year agent career and the purpose was to help new and existing agents. As a former agent, I was aware of the challenges agents face and I wanted to be a part of a solution. National Van Lines’ values align with mine, so it became a good decision at the time and a great personal and family decision throughout. National has allowed me to grow and never shy away from my thoughts or ideas to keep helping. We have a long history, but it’s the future that is exciting.”



About National Van Lines

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services. Broadview, IL, January 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- National Van Lines has promoted Paul Gregory to the newly created position of Assistant Vice President of Sales.In his new role, Paul will help oversee the continued development of sales within the company’s agent network and secure new signings.A National Van Lines family member for 20+ years, Paul most recently served as Director of Sales Development - Western Region for nine years. He worked at competing van lines for nearly a decade before becoming a National Van Lines agent in 1999 and eventually being named an award-winning agent.Born in Great Britain, Paul knows all about the relocation industry. The London native made the journey from the United Kingdom to the United States in 1990, eventually calling the West Coast home after stays in Denver and Chicago.Paul initiated, developed and managed the company’s consumer-responsive Call Center and has excelled in many other sectors during his National Van Lines career, including:· sales training and development· direct sales· agent recruitment“Paul has demonstrated his sales acumen by training and developing some of the largest agents in the National Van Lines network,” National Van Lines President Mark Doyle said. “His skill sets in this arena are comprehensive and have also positively impacted our own internal sales assets. Paul keeps his hands on the pulse of the market by selling COD every week.“We are also proud to acknowledge his results in agency recruitment as his contributions are annually into the million-dollar range. This promotion is a direct result of his leadership display and results-oriented approach to our business.”Paul developed a newer sales style that focused on understanding the internet consumer and how best to connect with those prospects. His favorite quote, “Do your job,” perfectly encapsulates his strict work ethic.“My goal when I came to National Van Lines was to help the agents,” Paul said. “That has not been lost on me during the past 12 years. Help comes in many ways and I enjoy the journey with the agents.“I came to National Van Lines after an 18-year agent career and the purpose was to help new and existing agents. As a former agent, I was aware of the challenges agents face and I wanted to be a part of a solution. National Van Lines’ values align with mine, so it became a good decision at the time and a great personal and family decision throughout. National has allowed me to grow and never shy away from my thoughts or ideas to keep helping. We have a long history, but it’s the future that is exciting.”About National Van LinesOur national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services. Contact Information National Van Lines

Gerry Clark

708-356-5231



www.nationalvanlines.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from National Van Lines Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend