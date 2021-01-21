Image Impact, A Non-profit, Announces a Scholarship to Help College Students with Disabilities

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Image Impact Press Release

Image Impact 501(c)(3) Scholarship to Help College Students with Disabilities. Image Impact will provide ten, $250 scholarships to help college students with disabilities become self-advocates and successfully attain jobs and internships. Image Impact empowers students to break through workforce barriers and open doors through its Mentoring 4 Impact program providing enrollees with career readiness workshops and one-to-one mentoring.

A non-profit 501(c)(3) is helping to provide equal access to employment opportunities for college students with disabilities.



The president of Image Impact, Pam Judd, said, “Today’s college students with disabilities are facing many challenges, and even more so with the uncertainty of the pandemic. These challenges include the obstacles of distance learning and an uphill battle on the road to employment.” There is a huge gap to overcome. While 60% of undergraduate college students obtain a job upon graduation(1), only 25% of undergraduate students with disabilities successfully obtain a job.(2)



Continuing, she explained that Image Impact empowers students to break through workforce barriers and open doors through its Mentoring 4 Impact program providing enrollees with career readiness workshops and one-to-one mentoring.



Image Impact will provide ten $250 scholarships to help college students with disabilities to become self-advocates and successfully attain jobs and internships. Recipients will be announced April 22, 2021 and scholarships will be awarded in May 2021.



Scholarships will be awarded to the top ten applicants per participating campus. Applicants must be enrolled in City University of New York (CUNY) Linking Employment Academics and Disability Services (LEADS) or AccessABILITY Services and meet Mentoring 4 Impact scholarship established requirements, which include actively participating and receiving their mentor’s letter of recommendation.



“Applicants enrolled in the Mentoring 4 Impact program get one-on-one mentoring guidance from trusted professionals and gain exclusive access to live, online courses, including creating an impactful resume, assessing and showcasing their skillset, preparing for job interviews, networking for career advancement, and connecting to internship resources,” Judd explained. She noted that there are 16.6 million undergraduate college students in the U.S., 3.3 percent of whom have a disability.



Impact Image aims to raise $2,500 to support initiatives such as its annual Mentoring 4 Impact scholarship program. Image Impact accepts direct tax-deductible donations in any amount. Image Impact welcomes individuals, families, or businesses who wish to fully fund this year’s $2,500 scholarship and have the 2021 scholarship named in their honor.



To find out more about Image Impact visit: www.imageimpact.org.



About Image Impact:

Image Impact’s mission is to fight for equal access to employment opportunities for college students with disabilities. We empower students to break through workforce barriers and open doors with our career readiness and mentoring programs.



(1) NACE Center for Career Development and Talent Acquisition, First Destinations

