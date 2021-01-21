Press Releases Beach Coders Press Release

Receive press releases from Beach Coders: By Email RSS Feeds: CEO James DeCicco Featured at NAMM's I Believe in Music 2021 Event

James DeCicco, CEO of BeachCoders Academy, is presenting "Master the Gig Economy" at NAMM 2021 I Believe in Music Event.

Los Angeles, CA, January 21, 2021 --( Los Angeles, CA, January 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Speaker/Author James DeCicco is presenting featured success secrets from his latest publication 'Master the Gig Economy'. The segment is part of the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) 2021 global streaming event taking place from Monday through Friday, January 18 - January 22, 2021. Mr. DeCicco's program will guide viewers through the five key concepts to building career and financial sustainability in the new world of lockdowns, social distancing and most of all reimagining how we work and earn a living. The content is designed mostly to help attendees release long seated beliefs about our professional identities and is based on DeCicco's thirty years as an independent agent and business owner coupled with his continued study of personal growth and development psychology from notables in the field such as Tony Robbins and Deepak Chopra. As Founder and CEO of BeachCoders Academy, in Manhattan Beach, CA, Mr DeCicco has integrated these same concepts as core values to help students overcome the emotional resistance related to career pivots in tech. The program begins promptly on Friday, January 22 at 12:40 PST and can be viewed by the general public at the NAMM website. Contact Information Master the Gig Economy

James DeCicco

510-995-6851



www.masterthegigeconomy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Beach Coders