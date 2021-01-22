RAMPF Polymer Solutions Appoints Dr. Christian Weber as CEO

Press Releases RAMPF Press Release

Dual leadership with Dr. Klaus Schamel / Reorganization with four Business Centers.

Grafenberg, Germany, January 22, 2021 --(



Christian Weber: “I am looking forward to working with Klaus Schamel to write the next chapter in the RAMPF Polymer Solutions success story. Thanks to his comprehensive market and specialist know-how as well as entrepreneurial vision, the company has become a market and innovation leader over the past 13 years. We are very well placed to push ahead with dynamic market developments in our customers’ interests, amongst others in the fields of mobility transformation and sustainability. Our highly qualified team and state-of-the-art R&D infrastructure ensure maximum flexibility when it comes to developing tailored products and solutions.”



New organizational structure with four Business Centers



In addition to the new appointment, four Business Centers have been established – Adhesives, Electrocasting, Casting Resins & Elastomers, Sealing Systems. This reorganization will take the company’s development of innovative customer solutions to the next level.



Klaus Schamel – “The four Business Centers were identified based on a comprehensive market analysis. Focusing on these will now enable us to use existing resources even more effectively. Optimizing processes will mean far fewer interfaces and faster decisions. One point particularly worth emphasizing is that staff from throughout the company were involved in devising the new structure. This has resulted in a holistic approach that we can put into practice quickly.” -Klaus Schamel



Benjamin Schicker

+49.7123.9342-0



www.rampf-group.com



