Rolocost Interactive Launched a Crowdfunding Campaign for Their New Product

Rolocost Interactive launched its Indiegogo campaign to finish the development of their new product.

What is Voltshake?

Voltshake is a co-branding shaker bottles brand with BlenderBottle®, unlike the other shaker bottles, Voltshake products are made of insulated stainless steel and they are durable, odor & stain resistant and backed by a leak-proof guarantee, they will replace the same product of same size if it is defective and leaks during normal use.



Features of Voltshake:



Refined Utility. Modern Design:

Voltshake Classic shaker features rock-solid insulation, a modern center-mounted spout and a detachable carry loop.



Perfectly smooth:

Say goodbye to lumpy protein shakes, Voltshake's powerful mixing system uses the BlenderBall® wire whisk to deliver smooth protein and nutrition shakes with ease.



Accurate measurement:

Voltshake shakers have an accurate measurement markings inside the bottle 20oz. is really 20oz.



Grab & go:

The versatile carry loop detaches at the base to secure your key ring or clip the bottle to your gym bag.



Refreshingly cold:

The double-wall vacuum-insulated bottle keeps drinks icy cold for up to 24 hours, with zero condensation on the bottle.



Why people need Voltshake shakers?

Voltshake shakers are made of stainless steel and they are built to last for a long time which is an advantage, and it helps preserve the nature too, because this way people can stop using shakers made with non recyclable plastic, and for each product sold, they will contribute 3% to remove Carbone from the atmosphere.



People now can back their project on Indiegogo and select a perk to get in return, there is a limited time offer of -37% off and savings up to $48 on the offered perks.



Campaign URL: https://igg.me/at/voltshake

Website: https://voltshake.com

Email: contact@voltshake.com



Rolocost Interactive, LLC

30 N Gould St

STE 4000

Sheridan, WY 82801

Idir Yacef

(715) 368-6194





