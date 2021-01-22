The Excellence Collection Offers Guests Free On-Site COVID-19 Testing

Press Releases The Excellence Collection Press Release

The Excellence Collection has additionally announced that in the case of positive results from a COVID-19 test, the brand’s properties have set up isolation rooms where guests will receive complimentary accommodation for up to 14 days. Once the doctor has determined the guest presents no symptoms, the guest complies with the requirements and will be able to return home with the proper Documentation of Recovery. Miami, FL, January 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Due to recent additional travel requirements from certain destinations, The Excellence Collection has partnered up with accredited local laboratories to offer guests free on-site testing at all its open properties. This service is available to guests staying a minimum of three (3) days.In efforts to responsibly control the spread of COVID-19 while the travel and hospitality industry gradually resume operations, the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and other countries are now requiring negative COVID-19 test results for re-entry. Testing will be initially available through February 28 with a potential extension based on developments and updates to the current regulations.“The Excellence Collection is fully committed to guests’ safety and comfort, and our Bespoke Service continues to proactively evolve in alignment with current travel needs. With free COVID-19 testing now available at our hotels and resorts, the new requirements from countries such as the USA, Canada, and the UK will not alter guests’ experience as this new service will enable them to remain at the property and get the necessary documentation to reenter their destination of origin,” states Domingo Aznar, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for The Excellence Collection.The COVID-19 test will be administered in the mornings at each of The Excellence Collection’s hotels and resorts currently open: Excellence Playa Mujeres, Excellence Riviera Cancun, Finest Playa Mujeres, Beloved Playa Mujeres, and Excellence El Carmen. If this requirement is still active by the time the remaining properties reopen in the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, the service will be extended to these as well.Guests must contact concierge services to set up and confirm their appointments. For guests who wish to be tested but whose countries of origin do not require it, the cost is $150 + tax per PCR test and $50 + tax per Antigen test.The Excellence Collection has additionally announced that in the case of positive results from a COVID-19 test, the brand’s properties have set up isolation rooms where guests will receive complimentary accommodation for up to 14 days. Once the doctor has determined the guest presents no symptoms, the guest complies with the requirements and will be able to return home with the proper Documentation of Recovery. Contact Information The Excellence Collection

