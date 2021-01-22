Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Firstat Nursing Services Press Release

Receive press releases from Firstat Nursing Services: By Email RSS Feeds: Firstat Nursing Services, a Clairemont Mesa Homecare Nurse, Skilled Caregiver Agency Publishes Guide on 3 Ways In-Home Care Can Improve Senior Living

Homecare Nurse Agency in Clairemont Mesa Providing Professional and Reliable Caregivers, Shares Helpful Guide on Homecare and Senior Living

Clairemont Mesa, CA, January 22, 2021 --(



“Aging loved ones who live alone benefit from regular contact with family members. A helping hand with housework, grocery shopping, even coordinating medications makes living independently easy and safe,” says Linnea Goodrich, president of Firstat Nursing Services. But often, working families can’t make daily visits and struggle with balancing the needs of a loved one with personal responsibilities. Luckily, there is a solution.



Here are 3 ways in-home skilled nursing services can make senior living easy and safe:



Part-Time Shifts Available - Employing a trusted, in-home nursing service is a smart way for families to ensure an elderly loved one lives well on their own. Seniors who don’t need medical care can still benefit from weekly visits. A visiting nurse can provide transportation to and from doctor appointments, assist with grocery shopping or light housework, and provide companionship. With someone to check in regularly, families get peace of mind that a beloved family member is safe.



Foster Confidence and Independence - For seniors, aging well means having the confidence to pursue the activities they enjoy without fear. When arthritis or disability limit mobility or memory loss begins to make daily activities a challenge, skilled nursing can help. A trained caregiver can spend time with a loved one, building strategies and creating safe habits in the home and elsewhere. Routine visits build confidence that makes living independently as a senior safe and fun.



Medical Expertise on Demand - If a family member is recovering from surgery or needs temporary medical care, skilled nursing can help. It’s easy to set up a schedule for daily, even weekly visits to ensure medications are appropriately administered, or wounds are dressed properly. In-home nursing makes it possible for patients to spend time recovering at home, where they are most comfortable, rather than staying in an unfamiliar assisted living facility or with relatives.



People wanting to learn more about home health, caregivers, in-home care, and Firstat Nursing Services are encouraged to call 619-220-7600 or go to: www.FirstatOfSanDiego.com



About Firstat Nursing Services

Linnea Goodrich is the owner of Firstat Nursing Services, the only Home Care Agency in San Diego that is both State licensed and certified by the Alzheimer’s Association. Firstat Nursing Services has been providing a higher standard of home nursing, home health, and homecare services for elderly, disabled, and injured people in the greater San Diego area since 1997.



To give families and seniors a better understanding of how in-home care can help their daily lives, Firstat has developed a free online assessment tool. To see how it can help, call 619-220-7600 or go to: www.FirstatOfSanDiego.com



Firstat Nursing Services

411 Camino del Rio South, Suite 100

San Diego, CA 92108

619-220-7600

info@firstatofsandiego.com Clairemont Mesa, CA, January 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Firstat Nursing Services, an affordable caregiver and home care agency serving Clairemont Mesa with professional RNs, LVNs, and CNAs, shares “3 Ways In-Home Care Can Improve Senior Living.”“Aging loved ones who live alone benefit from regular contact with family members. A helping hand with housework, grocery shopping, even coordinating medications makes living independently easy and safe,” says Linnea Goodrich, president of Firstat Nursing Services. But often, working families can’t make daily visits and struggle with balancing the needs of a loved one with personal responsibilities. Luckily, there is a solution.Here are 3 ways in-home skilled nursing services can make senior living easy and safe:Part-Time Shifts Available - Employing a trusted, in-home nursing service is a smart way for families to ensure an elderly loved one lives well on their own. Seniors who don’t need medical care can still benefit from weekly visits. A visiting nurse can provide transportation to and from doctor appointments, assist with grocery shopping or light housework, and provide companionship. With someone to check in regularly, families get peace of mind that a beloved family member is safe.Foster Confidence and Independence - For seniors, aging well means having the confidence to pursue the activities they enjoy without fear. When arthritis or disability limit mobility or memory loss begins to make daily activities a challenge, skilled nursing can help. A trained caregiver can spend time with a loved one, building strategies and creating safe habits in the home and elsewhere. Routine visits build confidence that makes living independently as a senior safe and fun.Medical Expertise on Demand - If a family member is recovering from surgery or needs temporary medical care, skilled nursing can help. It’s easy to set up a schedule for daily, even weekly visits to ensure medications are appropriately administered, or wounds are dressed properly. In-home nursing makes it possible for patients to spend time recovering at home, where they are most comfortable, rather than staying in an unfamiliar assisted living facility or with relatives.People wanting to learn more about home health, caregivers, in-home care, and Firstat Nursing Services are encouraged to call 619-220-7600 or go to: www.FirstatOfSanDiego.comAbout Firstat Nursing ServicesLinnea Goodrich is the owner of Firstat Nursing Services, the only Home Care Agency in San Diego that is both State licensed and certified by the Alzheimer’s Association. Firstat Nursing Services has been providing a higher standard of home nursing, home health, and homecare services for elderly, disabled, and injured people in the greater San Diego area since 1997.To give families and seniors a better understanding of how in-home care can help their daily lives, Firstat has developed a free online assessment tool. To see how it can help, call 619-220-7600 or go to: www.FirstatOfSanDiego.comFirstat Nursing Services411 Camino del Rio South, Suite 100San Diego, CA 92108619-220-7600info@firstatofsandiego.com Contact Information Firstat Nursing Services

Linnea Goodrich

619-220-7600



https://firstatofsandiego.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Firstat Nursing Services Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend