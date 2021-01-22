OMTech Launches Southern California Showroom

Press Releases OMTech Laser Press Release

“With a variety of models and in-person demonstrations, visiting the showroom will give you a better feel of our machines. In addition, our personnel will gladly answer any technical or software-related questions.” - Luis M. (Machine Specialist at OMTech Laser)



Upgraded QA Manufacturing Process on OMTech Laser Engravers

In 2021, OMTech aims to put every machine through a detailed and well-analyzed Quality Assurance process during manufacturing. OMTech strives to provide quality and reliability in its products, relieving the user with any first doubts. This QA process includes a checklist to verify that all parts are correctly installed, all switches and cables are checked, software is running optimally, electrical functions are operating as intended, and more. In addition, this checklist is provided with the machine for your own self-review.



Growing Laser Engraving Community

Since the launch, OMTech has experienced tremendous growth with new OMTech users, brand awareness online, and user engagement on social media. OMTech now provides U.S. based technical support, as well as training and installation to the community, easing their engraving experience with the company’s insider knowledge. OMTech has collected feedback from users as they emphasized the reliability of the machines, the on-time customer support, and the overall quality of their user experience.



OMTech is striving to continue the growth and promise into the new year, continuing efforts in manufacturing, technical support, and branding. The laser engraver company is seeking for new ways to improve on available machines and the overall experience of its users.



About OMTech

OMTech Laser

1150 N Red Gum St, Anaheim, CA 92806 Suite F



Robert Minns

949-943-0018



https://omtechlaser.com/



