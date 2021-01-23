Ascott Group International Launches the Ascott English Academy

Press Releases Ascott Group International Press Release

The Ascott English Academy is headed by Scott Perry, a UCLA-educated English teacher whose clients have included Hitachi, Sony, and Suntory. His Scott Perry Method is focused on teaching Japanese clients to speak English at a native level in any situation. The Academy’s teachers are hand-picked by Scott from all over the world to provide a top-notch experience in English education. For more information about The Ascott Group and how to apply, visit their website at www.ascott-group.com. Honolulu, HI, January 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Ascott Group International, a world leader in English-language tutoring, announced today the upcoming launch of the Ascott English Academy, a private, online education program designed specifically for native Japanese speakers. The Academy is an extension of Ascott’s Private Client Program, which since 2017 has provided discerning Japanese professionals with one-on-one training designed to sharpen their English skills to the level of native speakers. Now the Ascott English Academy will allow a new group of students to benefit from founder Scott Perry’s 30 years of experience, through a suite of advanced and highly-customized online programs.The Ascott English Academy will be a rich and easily accessible resource for elite clients looking to pass their TOEIC/TOEFL tests, study for a US licensing examination, speak publicly in English, or simply polish their business and casual conversation for everyday use.“I’m excited to finally launch the Ascott English Academy,” said CEO and founder Scott Perry. “If you’re look to taking your English to the next level and finally achieve perfect pronunciation, the Ascott English Academy is your answer.”Created to serve only those who are serious about their education, the Ascott English Academy has a strict admission policy and limited membership. The Academy will feature numerous programs tailor-made for children, adults, and seniors, including:PronunciationConversationWritingVoice trainingActingAnd moreThe Ascott English Academy is headed by Scott Perry, a UCLA-educated English teacher whose clients have included Hitachi, Sony, and Suntory. His Scott Perry Method is focused on teaching Japanese clients to speak English at a native level in any situation. The Academy’s teachers are hand-picked by Scott from all over the world to provide a top-notch experience in English education. For more information about The Ascott Group and how to apply, visit their website at www.ascott-group.com. Contact Information Ascott Group International

Miharu Komuro

808-359-2181



www.ascottenglish.com



