New Locking Solutions Guidance from EMKA UK for Switch and Control Cabinet Industrial Sectors

EMKA are pleased to offer robust mechanical and advanced electronic locking systems for switch and control cabinets to provide a high level of protection against unwanted access.

Coventry, United Kingdom, January 23, 2021 --



EMKA locking solutions are suited to industrial application such as manufacturing environments, processing systems, traffic control, utilities e.g., water, waste, electric supply – e.g., solar and wind power, for indoor and outdoor environments including public safety areas.



Explains their UK MD Andy Billingham, “We are continuously adding to our extensive portfolio of solutions for this area in some 52 countries together with appropriate hinges and gasket/sealing profiles. As an engineering company ourselves we have been continuously developing innovations in series production for over 40 years and have repeatedly been recognised as world market leader for locking solutions, hinges and gaskets in the field of switch and control cabinets. Around the world, more than 30,000 companies in the switch and control cabinet construction industry rely on our innovative multi-point locking systems. Our products can be found in almost every industry as part of the locking solution for control cabinets.”



Individual cabinets and enclosures, double door and suited cabinets normally demand sealing up to IP 65 with lay on or insert doors and EMKA are aware that this requires the use of round or flat rod systems to provide offer single, double triple or even five way locking. Their engineers are proud to offer systems which are quickly fitted in production with adjustable length rods, clip on rod guides and lock mounted actuator mechanisms coupled to handles and escutcheons with low external profile and extra security options such as double locks, padlockable variants and extra narrow lift handles.



Naturally, where there is a locking system there is generally a need for hinges and door seals so the new guide offers information on suitable matching hardware such as 1/4 turn locks with compatible internal or external hinges – removable pins or lift off options for switch and control cabinets.



They link to appropriate standard modular quarter turn locks which have easy fitment of the fully assembled latch through punched mounting hole and are then fixed with a simple back nut. These quarter turn latches and locks vary from simple wing knobs to compression types, with low external profiles for safety against snagging and to limit the opportunities for the lock to be forced.



