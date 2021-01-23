Troop 313 Soars Higher than Ever with 34th Eagle Scout

Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Clearwater, FL, January 23, 2021 --



Andrew’s Eagle Scout project benefitted Clearwater’s Moccasin Lake Park which is a 51-acre nature preserve with trails and an array of wildlife including gopher turtles, raccoons, and many birds. It is home to several injured birds of prey. To allow nature enthusiasts to view, study, photograph and enjoy the birds while sitting undetected and sheltered Andrew built a Bird Blind at Clearwater's Moccasin Lake Park.



“It was not an easy task and 2020 made the project even more challenging as Moccasin Lake closed due to the virus,” said Chris Lumsden, Scout Master for Troop 313 and Andrew’s father. “But Andrew did not give up and got his project done with the assistance of his Troop and they really did an incredible job.”



Andrew’s scouting journey began as a Cub Scout for Pack 313. His whole family is active in Scouting with his father being the Scout Master, mother being the Troop Secretary, older brother an Eagle Scout and younger brother on his way to Eagle.



“Scouting taught me so much about working as a team, helping others, being prepared and invaluable life skills,” said Andrew. “I will continue working with the Troop to get the next boys to reach their Eagle Scout rank. We were two Eagle Scouts last year so we will make three this year!”



Andrew is now looking forward mentoring the boys of his troop toward the goal of Eagle.



About the Church of Scientology



About the Church of Scientology

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. Scientology founder and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, who himself was an Eagle Scout, summed it up with what he wrote, "Of all the information which became important to me, such as photography, woodlore, signaling, and many other subjects, the basics of it was laid in Scouting." To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.

