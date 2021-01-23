Private Placement Markets to Open Aircraft Financing Division

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler today announced that Private Placement Markets will open a division of the firm exclusively for the financing of Private & Commercial Aircraft, both with pilot and with no pilots.

According to Steve Muehler, “the global business jet market was valued at approximately $27.54 Billion USD in 2019 and is projected to reach $35.56 Billion USD by 2027, that is a CAGR of 5.37% during this forecasted period. When you look at the development of autonomous automobile industry, and see how fast it has begun to develop, and parallel it to the aviation industry, we believe we are much closer to achieving true autonomous, no in cockpit pilot aircraft for private use. When combined with delivery drones, the potential for private passenger use drones, and the ever-growing private space aviation industry, literally makes private aviation from Earth to the Stars the next true frontier, and we want to be part of that.”



The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



