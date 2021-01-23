Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

New Speakers from New Nations Announced for the Virtual Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2021 Conference

SMi Group Reports: The 2021 brochure has been released for the virtual Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference in May.

London, United Kingdom, January 23, 2021 --(



For those interested in attending, it is £299 for government, public sector and military personnel and only £999 for commercial companies. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr1.



The two-day conference is expected to welcome the widest number of European nations ever to present, discussing key topics such as platform modernisation and upgrades, enhancing regional cooperation and interoperability, national security perspectives, the challenges of integrating new platforms, and much more.



SMi Group are delighted to bring in new speakers from new nations this year:



• Albania

"Enhancing Albanian Rotary Wing Capabilities Through Collaboration with NATO Allies" presented by Colonel Ylli Pulaj, Deputy Commander (Acting Commander), Albanian Air Force.



• Bosnia & Herzegovina

"The Challenges of Upgrading an Ageing Fleet to Guarantee the Continued Achievement of Strategic Goals" presented by Brigadier General Janko Petrusic, Commander, Air Force and Air Defence Brigade, Armed Forces of Bosnia & Herzegovina.



• Latvia

"Updating Latvian Legacy Helicopters to Ensure Mission Effectiveness" presented by Colonel Viesturs Masulis, Commander, Latvian Air Force.



• Lithuania

"Planned Upgrades to Helicopter Platforms in the Lithuanian Armed Forces Through the Procurement of UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters" presented by Colonel Dainius Guzas, Commander, Lithuanian Air Force.



The 2021 brochure is now available to download at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr1.



Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe Conference

19th-20th May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by Bell Helicopter and Leonardo



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr1



