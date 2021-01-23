Safeguard Self Storage Announces Further Expansion in the Philadelphia Market

Press Releases Safeguard Self Storage Press Release

Safeguard Self Storage announces the opening of its newest facility on Friday, January 15, 2021. This latest addition to the Safeguard portfolio of self-storage facilities is located at 41 South Union Avenue in Lansdowne, PA. This is the company’s first facility in Delaware County, 8th facility in the Philadelphia Metropolitan Area and 78th property operating nationwide.

Similar to Safeguard's 77 other facilities nationwide, the Lansdowne facility meets Safeguard’s meticulously designed standards with a focus on convenience and customer service. Amenities at this location include climate controlled storage units which are heated during the cold winter months and air conditioned during the hot summer months, some drive-up access non-climate controlled units, computer controlled security access, digital video recording and drive-in loading area.



“We love Philadelphia. We are very excited to open our first new facility in this market in 12 years,” said Mark Degner, Chief Executive Officer for Safeguard Self Storage.



"Safeguard is excited about the development of this new facility in the Philadelphia Market. In addition to this facility, we have ten additional developments in the pipeline that are under way including four in Florida and Six in New York,” said Jim Goonan, Executive Vice President of Development for Safeguard Self Storage.



“Philadelphia has been a great market for us. This property, which is just beyond the city limits, will allow Safeguard to offer our premium brand to both the residence of Philadelphia and the densely populated suburbs of Delaware County,” said Ken Finlay, Chief Operating Officer for Safeguard Self Storage.



Lansdowne Location:

Safeguard opened operations of the Lansdowne self-storage facility on January 15th, 2021 with Facility Manager, Yvette Richardson.



Kurt Kleindienst

504-779-2160



www.safeguardit.com



