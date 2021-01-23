Press Releases Marcus Harris Foundation Press Release

Receive press releases from Marcus Harris Foundation: By Email RSS Feeds: The Marcus Harris Foundation Launches Its #35for35 Drive

New fundraising initiative designed to combat food insecurity.

Raleigh, NC, January 23, 2021 --(



About The #35for35 Drive



According to the hunger relief organization Feeding America, at least 35 million people nationwide are currently struggling with food insecurity. That number is likely to increase in the coming weeks and months, due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19.



In recognition and support of the 35 million Americans battling food insecurity daily, The MHF has launched a new #35for35 fundraising drive. Through the drive, in the next 35 days the charitable nonprofit organization aims to raise $3500 in grocery store eGift cards, all of which will be used to purchase the fresh meats, produce, and non-perishable foods delivered each week through Neighborfood Express, its newest program that provides free groceries and supplies each week to families living in food insecure neighborhoods.



Donating a grocery store eGift card is safe and easy and can be done from the convenience of a phone or computer. No amount is too small, and all eGift card donations count as tax deductible in-kind contributions.



For more info on the #35for35 Drive, please visit: www.neighborfoodexpress.org/egift-card-giving.



For more info on Neighborfood Express, please visit: https://neighborfoodexpress.org.



About The Marcus Harris Foundation



The Marcus Harris Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to serving children, families, and the community at large. Through its uniquely designed programs and services, the MHF offers a wide variety of opportunities and resources in education, entrepreneurship, and much more.



For more info on the MHF, please visit: www.marcusharrisfoundation.org. Raleigh, NC, January 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Marcus Harris Foundation (MHF) is proud to announce the official launching of its #35for35 Drive, a new fundraising initiative designed to boost the efforts of its newest program, Neighborfood Express, which provides free weekly deliveries of groceries and essential supplies to kids and families living in food insecure neighborhoods.About The #35for35 DriveAccording to the hunger relief organization Feeding America, at least 35 million people nationwide are currently struggling with food insecurity. That number is likely to increase in the coming weeks and months, due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19.In recognition and support of the 35 million Americans battling food insecurity daily, The MHF has launched a new #35for35 fundraising drive. Through the drive, in the next 35 days the charitable nonprofit organization aims to raise $3500 in grocery store eGift cards, all of which will be used to purchase the fresh meats, produce, and non-perishable foods delivered each week through Neighborfood Express, its newest program that provides free groceries and supplies each week to families living in food insecure neighborhoods.Donating a grocery store eGift card is safe and easy and can be done from the convenience of a phone or computer. No amount is too small, and all eGift card donations count as tax deductible in-kind contributions.For more info on the #35for35 Drive, please visit: www.neighborfoodexpress.org/egift-card-giving.For more info on Neighborfood Express, please visit: https://neighborfoodexpress.org.About The Marcus Harris FoundationThe Marcus Harris Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to serving children, families, and the community at large. Through its uniquely designed programs and services, the MHF offers a wide variety of opportunities and resources in education, entrepreneurship, and much more.For more info on the MHF, please visit: www.marcusharrisfoundation.org. Contact Information The Marcus Harris Foundation

Kara Bennett

919-444-2953



www.marcusharrisfoundation.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Marcus Harris Foundation