CustomTravelSolutions.com Provides Travel Assurance, with It’s Private Medi-Jet Service Benefit

The "Private Medi-Jet Service" is part of CustomTravelSolutions.com suite of Travel Assurance orientated benefits, joining already an already impressive list of benefits such as Complimentary Flight Insurance provided on every ticket, Doc in a Suitcase tela-doc service, Personal Assistant Service as well as World Wide Legal and 24x7 Roadside Assistance. Mauldin, SC, January 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- CustomTravelSolutions.com, a leading white-label B2B travel-based fulfillment company that creates, operates, and helps market travel benefits for brands and organizations around the World, announced today the travel assurance benefit "Private Medi-Jet Service" has now topped the list of benefits requested by clients. They conclude that the COVID-19 Pandemic has increased organizations' need to provide Assurance Benefits to employees and members worldwide.When employees or club members travel 500 miles away from home or more, "Private Medi-Jet Service" assures them they receive seamless access to the highest level of care. This benefit will provide them with worldwide medical jet transportation to the hospital of their choice. The "Private Medi-Jet" service offers a 24/7 Logistics Center for worldwide medical support, second opinion referrals, consultations, and prescription assistance.Organizations worldwide are now seeing firsthand how this service offers serious value for individuals and families, combining great conveniences and peace of mind for the entire family while traveling during these uncertain times.The "Private Medi-Jet Service" is part of CustomTravelSolutions.com suite of Travel Assurance orientated benefits, joining already an already impressive list of benefits such as Complimentary Flight Insurance provided on every ticket, Doc in a Suitcase tela-doc service, Personal Assistant Service as well as World Wide Legal and 24x7 Roadside Assistance.