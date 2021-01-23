Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rockport VAL, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Rockport VAL, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Rockport VAL’s API is Driving New Efficiencies for Commercial Real Estate Valuation Professionals

Leading Brokerage Firms, Lenders, Appraisers, Owners/Investors and Due Diligence Providers Are Imbedding VAL Directly Into Their Workflow

New York, NY, January 23, 2021 --(



“The market has long been saddled with awkward interfaces,” said Rick Trepp, VAL’s founder and CEO. “The VAL API offers what the industry has been begging for over the past decade – an enterprise class property cashflow modeling and valuation tool, which plays well with third party systems and integrates in real time.”



Many of the world’s leading commercial real estate institutions including brokerage firms, lenders, appraisers, owners/investors, and due diligence providers are imbedding VAL into their workflow and leveraging VAL's API to automate - and seamlessly push and pull data to meet their growing needs.



Recently, Realquantum, one of the premier commercial property appraisal software platforms, integrated with VAL to give fee appraisers, assessors, and other commercial real estate valuation professionals the ability to seamlessly feed discounted cash flow and valuation results directly into their appraisal reports. The connection of the two platforms is another example of VAL’s mission to serve as a medium-of-exchange across the vast number of solutions that serve the commercial real estate industry.



“We chose to integrate with Rockport VAL because our subscribers also need easy to use discounted cash flow modeling. Rockport VAL delivers powerful DCF and a great user experience,” said Jeff Weiner, CEO, Realquantum. “Our customers can now import a Rockport VAL DCF model into their appraisals with just a few clicks.”



About Rockport VAL, LLC

Rockport VAL, LLC (“Rockport VAL”) is a customer and industry driven commercial real estate technology company that equips the fast-paced world of underwriting, cash flow modeling and commercial property valuation with a modern and reliable cloud-based platform. Leveraging a team with decades of expertise in commercial real estate and technology, VAL was built in response to the industry’s need for a technologically advanced SaaS platform for discounted cash flow valuation, maximized collaboration and ease of use while ensuring optimum accuracy and security.



To learn more about the VAL API or sign up for a free trial visit www.rockportval.com, email sales@rockportval.com or call (212) 603-5866



About Realquantum

Realquantum(TM) helps commercial property valuation professionals eliminate tedious manual work and boost revenues 50% all while curating the best quality real estate data they ever had. It’s easy to learn and use. Customers say they are comfortable after just 3 assignments. RQ is robust, scalable and secure to serve the industry’s most demanding enterprises.



For more information, email info@realquantum.com or call +1-913-717-5770



All trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. New York, NY, January 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Rockport VAL(TM), the award-winning CRE Cash Flow Modeling & Valuation platform, announces enhanced API integration technology in its underwriting SaaS platform. VAL’s API redefines property cashflow modeling, valuation and appraisal report generation by making the integration process friction-free.“The market has long been saddled with awkward interfaces,” said Rick Trepp, VAL’s founder and CEO. “The VAL API offers what the industry has been begging for over the past decade – an enterprise class property cashflow modeling and valuation tool, which plays well with third party systems and integrates in real time.”Many of the world’s leading commercial real estate institutions including brokerage firms, lenders, appraisers, owners/investors, and due diligence providers are imbedding VAL into their workflow and leveraging VAL's API to automate - and seamlessly push and pull data to meet their growing needs.Recently, Realquantum, one of the premier commercial property appraisal software platforms, integrated with VAL to give fee appraisers, assessors, and other commercial real estate valuation professionals the ability to seamlessly feed discounted cash flow and valuation results directly into their appraisal reports. The connection of the two platforms is another example of VAL’s mission to serve as a medium-of-exchange across the vast number of solutions that serve the commercial real estate industry.“We chose to integrate with Rockport VAL because our subscribers also need easy to use discounted cash flow modeling. Rockport VAL delivers powerful DCF and a great user experience,” said Jeff Weiner, CEO, Realquantum. “Our customers can now import a Rockport VAL DCF model into their appraisals with just a few clicks.”About Rockport VAL, LLCRockport VAL, LLC (“Rockport VAL”) is a customer and industry driven commercial real estate technology company that equips the fast-paced world of underwriting, cash flow modeling and commercial property valuation with a modern and reliable cloud-based platform. Leveraging a team with decades of expertise in commercial real estate and technology, VAL was built in response to the industry’s need for a technologically advanced SaaS platform for discounted cash flow valuation, maximized collaboration and ease of use while ensuring optimum accuracy and security.To learn more about the VAL API or sign up for a free trial visit www.rockportval.com, email sales@rockportval.com or call (212) 603-5866About RealquantumRealquantum(TM) helps commercial property valuation professionals eliminate tedious manual work and boost revenues 50% all while curating the best quality real estate data they ever had. It’s easy to learn and use. Customers say they are comfortable after just 3 assignments. RQ is robust, scalable and secure to serve the industry’s most demanding enterprises.For more information, email info@realquantum.com or call +1-913-717-5770All trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. Contact Information Rockport VAL, LLC

Michael Becce

212-603-5866



www.rockportval.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Rockport VAL, LLC Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend