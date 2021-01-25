Press Releases TechFlow Press Release

Receive press releases from TechFlow: By Email RSS Feeds: TechFlow’s EMI Services Wins $129M Contract to Help U.S. Navy Manage Base Operations at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland

IDIQ contract awarded by NAVFAC to support Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

San Diego, CA, January 25, 2021 --(



“On behalf of our fellow employee-owners, we are excited to get to work to support NAVFAC and NAS Pax River,” said Anthony Aquino, President of TechFlow’s EMI Services. “As a native Marylander and a veteran, this job is especially important to me. We are committed to leveraging our years of experience, our time-tested best practices, and our innovative mindset to make a real difference for the base and its operation.”



For over 30 years, EMI Services has been an industry leader in providing world-class DoD base operation support services, range maintenance, logistics support and engineering services. By focusing on its customers, EMI has earned a stellar reputation for providing quality innovative services.



“TechFlow takes great pride in the work we do - especially since it is in support of those serving our country.” said Mark Carter, President and COO of TechFlow. “We never stop innovating and are always searching for a better way to do things. We look forward to doing that at NAS Pax River.”



About TechFlow

TechFlow, Inc. is an employee-owned company with a track record of over 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States and Puerto Rico, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more visit www.TechFlow.com. San Diego, CA, January 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TechFlow, a forward-thinking logistics and digital services solutions company, announced that TechFlow Mission Support doing business as EMI Services received a single award, $129 million IDIQ contract to support the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC). Under terms of this contract, EMI Services will provide base operations support services at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland.“On behalf of our fellow employee-owners, we are excited to get to work to support NAVFAC and NAS Pax River,” said Anthony Aquino, President of TechFlow’s EMI Services. “As a native Marylander and a veteran, this job is especially important to me. We are committed to leveraging our years of experience, our time-tested best practices, and our innovative mindset to make a real difference for the base and its operation.”For over 30 years, EMI Services has been an industry leader in providing world-class DoD base operation support services, range maintenance, logistics support and engineering services. By focusing on its customers, EMI has earned a stellar reputation for providing quality innovative services.“TechFlow takes great pride in the work we do - especially since it is in support of those serving our country.” said Mark Carter, President and COO of TechFlow. “We never stop innovating and are always searching for a better way to do things. We look forward to doing that at NAS Pax River.”About TechFlowTechFlow, Inc. is an employee-owned company with a track record of over 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States and Puerto Rico, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more visit www.TechFlow.com. Contact Information TechFlow

Robert Baum

858-412-8000



techflow.com

Media Contact:

Cynthia Guiang

cynthia@cgcommunications.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TechFlow