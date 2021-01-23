Sarinia Feinman Appointed President-Elect of Montgomery Bar Association

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Vetrano & Vetrano Press Release

Sarinia M. Feinman, a family law attorney from Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, has taken on a new role as President-Elect of the Montgomery Bar Association (MBA).

The official voting for officers and directors of the MBA took place on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Annual Business Meeting of the Association, which was held via Zoom for the first time in the history of the MBA. The selection process factors included past committee activities, community service, MBA service and contributions, and leadership and management roles.



In addition to recently becoming President-Elect of the Montgomery Bar Association, Ms. Feinman has also served as Chair of the Family Law Section and Chair of the Young Lawyer’s Section of the MBA.



Sarinia Feinman, Esq. is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has chosen to limit her practice to family law. Ms. Feinman helps clients in the areas of divorce, child support, child custody and spousal support. She has a particular interest in the rights of special needs children and addiction issues. Ms. Feinman has received many awards and acknowledgements from various organizations, including recognitions by Super Lawyers every year since 2010.



About the Montgomery Bar Association



The Montgomery Bar Association was established in 1885 to professionalize the practice of law in Montgomery County. The MBA represents over 2,100 legal professionals in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and is one of the nation’s oldest and most respected bar associations. The MBA works to uphold legal and ethical standards in the community. The MBA offers its members a significant opportunity for networking, education, and professional development.



The MBA is also a legal resource for the community, offering education, legal assistance, funds, and resources for individuals or agencies in need, and is actively engaged in public service through community outreach.



About Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC



The family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents of Blue Bell, Wayne, and other Main Line communities. The law firm’s attorneys work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients and share the philosophy that, though parents may divorce, the family still exists. This belief drives them to facilitate proceedings as amicably as possible to help clients maintain a healthy family environment after divorce.



