Virtual Recruitment Gains Credibility with uLearn's Online Assessment Platform

Mumbai, India, January 24, 2021



Identifying the right kind of people to replenish or augment their workforces has always been a challenging task for corporates. Online recruitment, a practice which has been forced into overdrive by the recent pandemic, adds another layer of complexity to this activity. Moreover, it has always been riddled with loopholes and uncertainty.



While numerous talent assessment softwares have existed for years now, they do not have effective anti-cheat mechanisms built into them. As a consequence, employers are not able to assess if the online test scores are a fair enough representation of a candidate’s aptitude for the job. uLearn’s talent assessment platform eliminates this uncertainty by using its AI-based vigilance feature to ensure that the candidates do not cheat during online selection processes, be it psychometric assessments, behavioral tests, or general aptitude tests. In addition to helping companies during their hiring processes, uLearn also offers them a comprehensive suite of features to upskill their employees through online training programs and certification courses.



uLearn’s online recruitment platform goes beyond just ensuring the integrity of exams by offering a comprehensive suite of test-organizing features such as test scheduling and integration with ATS (Application Tracking Systems) via API. The defining element of uLearn, however, is its focus on ensuring the privacy of test takers. Its advanced data security features and privacy-friendly data handling policies make uLearn not just an effective test management tool but also an ethical one.



Jeenal Ganatra, Marketing Head, uLearn.io, feels that the biggest value proposition of uLearn is to hire good employees remotely without incurring the risks generally associated with online hiring processes. She says, “While online recruitment allows companies to choose from a larger pool of talent, it hampers the employers’ judgment of candidates’ capabilities. uLearn helps employers hire the right talent by making online recruitments more convenient and cheat-proof using AI.



