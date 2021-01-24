ezPaycheck Payroll Software Offers Support on Feb. 1, 2021 for W2 and W3 Form Processing

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Halfpricesoft.com offers ezPaycheck 2021 business payroll software customers extended customer support for processing W2 and W3 forms Feb. 1, 2021. Download and test it at no obligation by visiting halfpricesoft.com.

ezPaycheck business software prints W2 for recipients on plain white paper.



Copy A W2 and W3 for SSA prints with one-per-page format on preprinted red forms only.



Employee copies: W2 copy B, C and 2. As an employer, furnish W2 copy B, copy C and copy 2 to employees. Print one form per page or print employee forms in 4-up format. SSA Copy: W2 Copy A Choose Copy A option to print copy A data on red forms for SSA return.



Features included in ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Supports differential pay rates within the company



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly pay periods



- Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions



- Supports both miscellaneous checks and payroll calculation checks



- Supports both blank computer checks or preprinted checks



- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, Medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia



- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A pre-printed forms required for W2 and W3 for SSA)



- Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge



- Supports network version for multiple users (cost differs depending on how many users are needed in the network)



ezPaycheck business payroll software $109 per calendar year for a single user version. (multi user versions available for additional cost). It is a high quality and low cost product that caters to business owners all across the US. Customers can easily print paychecks in-house, as well as W2, W3, 940, 941 forms. Please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp for further details and trial version download.



About Halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



