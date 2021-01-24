DIRAK-SNAP-Technology from FDB – A Simple, Secure Alternative Approach to Installation of Panel Hardware

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FDB Panel Fittings Press Release

DIRAK-SNAP-Technology (DST) from FDB Panel Fittings offers easily made high-strength panel connections, without the use of any tools, so that specialist panel builders can create the perfect solution, simply and securely in seconds.

By connecting ideas in a new way, the engineering team developed a pioneering technology which they called DIRAK-SNAP-Technology (DST). The resulting system offers easily made high-strength panel connections, without the use of any tools – so that specialist panel builders can create the perfect solution, simply and securely in seconds. A system which offers precise, quick installation with reduced assembly time and high retention, safe, vibration proof service.



Because it is error-free and reliable - DIRAK-SNAP-Technology ensures proper installation greatly reducing the risk of assembly errors, such as improper torque specs. An audible click confirms proper assembly which is helpful especially in applications which are hard to access. Safe and convenient removal is assured with either standard or DIRAK specific tools.



The DST series offers an unlimited variety of possible hardware components with a well-engineered fastening technology that ensures quality assemblies. DIRAK-SNAP-Technology combines flexibility, convenience, and security in every application, without the need for tools as these products slide perfectly through the panel cut out and snap into position A strong and secure fixing is created with no possibility for loosening or turning. This DIRAK-SNAP-Technology is reliable, sophisticated, and the perfect solution for many applications.



The design concept is based on the same principle as a slam-latch, similar to those used in a door. It is made up of two wedges with ramped edges, and a spring set into a window within the wedges. These components are then inserted into the hardware and secured with a plastic plug to keep them in place. As the DST component is pressed into the sheet metal cut out, the ramps on the wedges allow them to retract against the spring. When the ramps pass their apex, the spring pressure spreads them back outwards, resulting in the distinctive “SNAP” sound. The “SNAP” component is thereby secured into the sheet metal, resulting in a secure, high-strength connection which naturally tightens.



The DST series includes captive fasteners for light weight sheet materials as well as for heavier gauge materials and heavier duty applications e.g. enclosures and cabinets. Conceived as a complete system there is a full range of components such as: cam catch, clamping handle, clamping latch, compression latch, quarter turn locks, swinghandles, concealed hinges, removable pin hinges, external hinges for surface mounted doors, lift off hinges, adjustable hinge, bridge and bow handles, finger pull handles, slam latch, recessed pull handle, tubular handle, stainless steel hinges. A true alternative to the traditional rather fiddly nut and screw approach.



Of course, any new system has to be comparable to the existing one in critical areas, so it was important to ensure that it provided high strength and secure locking, able to withstand high load conditions and to guarantee connection and pull-forces equal to traditional fastening solutions. By virtue of their inherent design DST products are rattle, vibration and shock resistant, with the ability to withstand the heaviest strains without compromising their high-strength locking. Many DST products are tested according to DIN EN 61373 for vibration and shock and GR-63-CORE, Issue 4 for earthquakes.



In order to enable joining of different types of materials various DST products were devised to accommodate sheet metal, plastic, or wood and to be sufficiently flexible in application to accommodate individual application requirements with reinforcement plates available to increase strength and load capacity.



Contact Information FDB Panel Fittings

Gary Miles

+44 020 8568 1616

https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/fasteners-and-joiners

