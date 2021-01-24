Preliminary Attendee List Released Ahead of Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology 2021 Conference

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

London, United Kingdom, January 24, 2021 --(



For those interested in attending, it is free for government, public sector and military personnel and only £499 for commercial companies. Register at http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr6



Delegates will have the opportunity to virtually meet and engage with industry leaders at the forefront of maritime reconnaissance and surveillance technology, over two-days and at their virtual exhibition stands. The 2021 sponsor line-up include: Gold Sponsor: Orbital Micro Systems, as well as Sponsors and Exhibitors: CLS, General Atomics, Hisdesat, Leonardo, Maxar, Navantia and Robin Radar Systems.



SMi Group have released a list of attending organisations ahead of the upcoming event:

Aerovironment, Belgian Air Force, Belgian Navy, Canadian Armed Forces, CLS, Coast Guard – Italy, Combined Joint Operations From The Sea Centre Of Excellence, NATO, DSTL, UK MoD, Embassy of the Republic Of Korea, EUNAVFOR Med Operation Irini, French Navy, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., Hisdesat, HMS Collingwood, Royal Navy, ImageSat International N.V, Italian Navy, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin UK, Maritime And Coastguard Agency, Maritime Component Command, Maxar, MDA Systems Ltd, Multinational Maritime Security Centre Of Excellence, NATO MARCOM, Naval Centre For Space Technology, US Naval Research Lab, Navantia S.A., Navy Command – Germany, New Zealand High Commission, Office Of Naval Research Global, Orbital Micro Systems, Polish Navy HG, Portuguese Navy, Robin Radar Systems BV, Royal Air Force, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Royal Navy, Saab Dynamics AB, SGMer, Spanish MoD, Swedish Navy, Task Force Six Seven, UK MoD, US Army, US Embassy in London, US Navy, Windward, and many more.



The event brochure is available to download online at http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr6



Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology

3rd-4th February 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Gold Sponsor: Orbital Micro Systems

Sponsors & Exhibitors: CLS, General Atomics, Hisdesat, Leonardo, Maxar, Navantia and Robin Radar Systems



For sponsorship enquiries contact Justin Predescu on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 E: jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk



For any delegate enquiries contact James Hitchen on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6054 E: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr6



